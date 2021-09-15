Cryptocurrencies are a new reality and although it has been banned many times, in many geographical areas, its architecture is such that it eventually overcomes any limitations in its operation. But that does not mean it has to work without rules.
Singapore is one of the few countries that since 2019 has clear legislation on cryptocurrencies so that it becomes a friendly place to welcome people and companies in the cryptocurrency industry, which is a target that largely succeeded. On the other hand, there are several countries that do not have a clear legal framework for cryptocurrencies. However, the approach that the crypto market is out of control is rather strict. It is obvious that there are many regulations in place, but the problem is that they are scattered. The reality is that in the same way that illegal actions are handled for any currency, the same laws apply to cryptocurrency users. There is no exception. If the authorities find that the users of cryptocurrencies are illegal, they will suffer the consequences of the law.
For companies that want to engage in cryptocurrency transactions legally, they must obtain permission from the authorities and comply with the rules as they would any other financial institution.
The rules in the crypto market are legitimate. Exchanges must be subject to rules in order to avoid fraud.
The regulations are welcome as at the end of the day they will strengthen the market, further legitimize the crypto market and remove a significant part of the existing insecurity. Especially if more rules on the derivatives market are created, the sceptics’ argument that the market is being manipulated will be greatly weakened, paving the way for the approval of Cryptocurrency ETFs.
Developments in the cryptocurrency market are moving rapidly as it is indicative that the State of Wyoming in the USA gave Kraken the first official banking license in the world for digital assets, while the Swiss Stock Exchange received approval for the operation exchange and depository of cryptocurrencies, indicating that we are entering an environment with more security and transparency in cryptocurrency markets.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum London Hard Fork fails to deliver as mass departure of dApps continues
Ethereum Improvement Proposal-1559 (EIP-1559) was one of the much-awaited improvement proposals that went live in the London Hard Fork. Since the protocol was expected to make gas fees more predictable, proponents expected an overall positive impact on the Ethereum ecosystem and Ether prices.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been teetering above a crucial support barrier for over a month and shows signs of coiling up. This congestion could resolve into a massive bullish breakout, pushing ADA to new all-time highs.
SafeMoon price doomed to fall by more than 40%
SafeMoon price continues to trend sideways as it is sealed in a consolidation pattern, with little hope of moving higher. SAFEMOON could be headed for a 40% drop as buyers are nowhere to be found.
Dogecoin price looks to climb 30%, while crypto exchange gets sued over DOGE
Dogecoin price consolidates above the $0.230 support level, anticipating a massive rally. Coinseed exchange gets fined $3 million for converting customers’ funds to DOGE without their consent. A breakdown of the $0.193 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.