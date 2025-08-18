Monero Price Forecast: XMR eyes wedge breakout rally amid Qubic hashrate dominance

- Monero edges higher for the third consecutive day, aiming to surpass the 200–day EMA.
- Qubic, a mining platform, has crossed 51% hashrate, controlling more than half of the network’s computing power.
- The technical outlook maintains a bullish bias as price action forms a falling wedge pattern.
Monero (XMR) trades in the green at press time on Monday, marking its third consecutive day of uptrend. The privacy coin aims to reclaim its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), backed by increased demand from Qubic, which now controls over 51% of the Monero hashrate. Kraken has re-enabled XMR deposits, which now require 720 confirmations before being credited.
Still, the technical outlook maintains a bullish bias amid network outrage as price action forms a falling wedge pattern, generally known for upside breaks.
Kraken takes cautionary measures as Qubic dominates the Monero network
Qubic Protocol achieved its target of controlling 51% of Monero's hashrate on August 11. Hashrate refers to the total mining power of the network.
With the newfound dominance, Qubic now holds transaction control, censorship powers, and block monopoly over Monero. Still, the Qubic team has decided not to overtake protocol's consensus for now, which will be decided after internal discussions.
Kraken, a crypto exchange, had paused XMR deposits as Qubic’s 51% attack involved the risk of a sudden price shift. The exchange has re-enabled the deposits, which now require 720 confirmations before being credited.
Monero’s bounce back eyes a wedge breakout rally
Monero edges closer to the 200-day EMA at $275 with a bounce back within a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart (shared below). The recovery run in XMR forms two consecutive bullish engulfing candles, extending the uptrend by nearly 1% at the time of writing on Monday.
A clean push above the 200-day EMA could extend the XMR recovery to the overhead resistance trendline at $290.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45 on the daily chart, approaching the halfway line as it reverses from the oversold zone. This sudden rise in RSI indicates increased buying pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line crosses above its signal line, signaling a bullish turnaround. A decisive green histogram bar forming above the zero line would signal a resurgence of bullish momentum.
XMR/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a bullish failure to cross the 200-day EMA could retest the Friday close at $235.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink spearheads crypto recovery, Arbitrum and MemeCore follow bullish trend
Chainlink (LINK) emerges as the frontrunner in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours following the 13% jump on Sunday. Altcoins such as Arbitrum (ARB) and MemeCore (M) follow the bullish trend, gaining traction after a recovery run on Sunday. The technical outlook remains mixed.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP flash weak momentum, raising risks of deeper pullbacks
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of weakness as momentum fades across the broader crypto market. BTC and XRP are hovering near the critical $116,000 and $2.99 supports respectively, while ETH struggles to break above $4,488 resistance.
Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks
The Federal Reserve Board announced in a statement on Friday that it has ended its program that monitors banks engaged in crypto activities. The Board said it will return to the "normal supervisory process" used to monitor these activities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin hits an all-time high of $124,474 and then retreats sharply in a volatile week. US inflation data fueled BTC’s surge to record highs but also triggered the subsequent pullback.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.