- Monero price stabilizes after retesting and bouncing from its ascending trendline, eyeing a recovery ahead.
- Coinglass data shows that the XMR long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, indicating more traders are betting Monero’s price to rise.
- A daily candlestick close below $195.72 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Despite the recent market correction this week, Monero’s (XMR) price stabilizes above $220 at the time of writing on Wednesday after retesting its ascending trendline and finding support around $195 on Monday. Coinglass data shows that the XMR long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, indicating more traders are betting Monero’s price will rally.
Monero price looks promising
Monero’s price bounced after retesting its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Monday, closing above its ascending trendline (drawn from connecting multiple highs since mid-November). However, it declined 2.2% the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $223.51.
If XMR continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally by 18% from its current trading levels to retest its April 26, 2022, high of $262.50.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 54 and points upwards, indicating increasing bullish momentum.
XMR/USDT daily chart
Another bullish sign is Coinglass’s XMR long-to-short ratio, which reads 1.21, the highest level in over a month. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting for the asset price to rise.
XMR long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
However, if XMR declines, breaks below the ascending trendline and closes below the 200-day EMA at $195.72, the bullish thesis would be invalidated. This scenario would lead to an additional decline to test its next daily support level at $181.43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
