  • Monero trades nearly 4.5% lower as cryptos have a tough Monday.
  • The trendline on the 4-hour chart looks like it will break to the downside.

XMR/USD 4-hour chart

Monero has struggled today like all of the crypto majors in a broad-based sell-off. The price is now heading to a trendline that looks like it is going to be broken to the downside. This could mean XMR/USD could be testing lower levels. The price already broke the 55 exponential moving average and the 200 simple moving average lies in wait.

If there is to be a downside break the blue support zone at 50.87 close the psychological 50.00 zone could halt any further losses. If that fails then the green horizontal line just below 45.00 is next. On the upside, the main target for the bulls is the red resistance zone at the 60.30 wave high but at the moment the momentum is firmly with the bears.


Monero Trend Break

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 55.2443
Today Daily Change -1.8723
Today Daily Change % -3.28
Today daily open 57.1166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.4725
Daily SMA50 51.3257
Daily SMA100 62.7058
Daily SMA200 58.7306
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.5383
Previous Daily Low 56.5894
Previous Weekly High 57.4679
Previous Weekly Low 51.0848
Previous Monthly High 70.2655
Previous Monthly Low 26.0055
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.3339
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.7938
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.2912
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.4659
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.3424
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.2401
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.3636
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.1889

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

