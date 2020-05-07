- Monero is the biggest winner of the day out of top-20.
- XMR/USD may hit $63.00 if the bullish momentum is sustained.
Monero (XMR) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The coin has gained 6% since the beginning of the day and hit the intraday high at $61.61. Monero is the 14th largest digital asset with the market capitalization of $1 billion and an average daily trading volume of $117 million.
XMR/USD: Technical picture
As the fundamental reasons of the strong bullish rally are not readily available, the price may be influenced by a combination of generally positive sentiments and technical factors. Thus, XMR/USD moved above daily SMA200 located on the approach to $60.00. and 1-hour SMA100 at $60.60. This development increased the bullish momentum and pushed the price towards the intraday high.
The next resistance is created by daily SMA100 at $62.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on 1-hour SMA200 at $62.60 and $63.00.
XMR/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving
The crypto market starts the European session with generalised increases supported by the excellent performance of Bitcoin. The king of cryptocurrencies can have a run-up today to the next resistance level at $9675 in a first move and continue up to $10450 in the following hours.
XMR/USD jumps above daily SMA200, $63.00 within reach
Monero (XMR) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The coin has gained 6% since the beginning of the day and hit the intraday high at $61.61.
ETH/USD: Ethereal Summit may inspire short-term ETH gains
Ethereal Summit, a virtual crypto conference devoted to the Ethereum project and cryptocurrency industry in general, will go live today, May 7 at 7:15 am EST.
XRP/USD recovery on the way, once it clears daily SMA200
XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2099 to trade at $0.2145 by press time. The coin has gained 1.3% since the beginning of Thursday, though it is still 2.5% lower from this time on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.