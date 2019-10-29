- The scientist, Andrei Rybkin, will also have to pay a 200,000 ruble ($3,122 USD) fine.
As per a report by Hard Fork, Andrei Rybkin - a Russian nuclear scientist - has been handed a three-year prison sentence for illegally mining cryptocurrencies at work. Russian news outlet Meduza reported that Rybkin, one of the three people involved, was charged by the Sarov City Court. Rybkin will also have to pay a 200,000 ruble ($3,122 USD) fine.
The two other people involved in the prison sentence are Andrei Shatokhin and Denis Baykov who have also been ordered to pay a fine and have received a four-year prison sentence. Charges levied by the court include virus propagation and leveraging one’s professional position to gain illegal access to information. The mining operation took place at night and the three people shared the profits. As per reports, $15,000 worth of equipment damages has been done to the government facility.
