Galaxy Digital saw massive growth in its Bitcoin fund trading volumes in Q3 2020.
Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency merchant bank founded by Mike Novogratz, is expanding its crypto offerings in Canada.
According to a Nov. 16 announcement, Galaxy Digital has partnered with major Canadian investment company CI Global Asset Management to launch a public Bitcoin (BTC) fund in the country.
The CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund is a “closed-end investment fund” that aims to provide unitholders with exposure to Bitcoin. The fund will invest directly in Bitcoin using the fund’s holdings of the token based on prices of the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index, the announcement notes.
As part of the new initiative, CI GAM has filed and acquired a receipt for a preliminary prospectus for the initial public offering of CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund. The fund will offer units of Class A and Class F units at a price of $10 each. While CI GAM will be responsible for managing the new Bitcoin fund, Galaxy Digital will act as its subadvisor, meaning that it will execute all BTC trading on behalf of the fund.
According to the announcement, the new fund will be offered on a “best-efforts basis in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.”
Apart from the CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund, Galaxy Digital has launched a number of Bitcoin funds like the Galaxy Bitcoin Fund and the Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund. The company also runs several funds based on other cryptos like EOS.
The new Bitcoin fund was introduced shortly after Galaxy Digital reported a large surge in trading volumes in the third quarter of 2020. As reported, the firm saw a 75% year-on-year growth in trading volumes in Q3 2020, reaching $1.4 billion.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; now the sky is the limit
The pioneer cryptocurrency just took out another significant barrier on the way to a new all-time high. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $17,000 while the upside momentum is gaining traction.
SushiSwap price looks unstoppable as on-chain metrics call for bigger gains
SUSHI has enjoyed substantial gains recently amid the massive recovery across the DeFi sector. The token's price gained 150% in less than two weeks, moving from $0.5 in November to $1.5 on November 16.
Uniswap’s liquidity plummets 50% and UNI price may follow
The largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap lost its leadership. According to DeFi Pulse, the platform now takes third place with the total value locked (TVL) of $1.6 billion.
Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold
The cryptocurrency market continues to have an exciting week, with Bitcoin closing in on $17,000. According to CoinMarketCap, most of the cryptocurrencies have made a positive gain aggregate over the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.