- Novogratz believes that Facebook’s Libra will help push Bitcoin’s price up.
- He also observed that there has been a renewed interest in Bitcoin since the Libra announcement.
During an insightful interview with Bloomberg TV, Galaxy Digital CEO, Mike Novogratz, said that Facebook’s Libra will help push Bitcoin’s price up and will bring new users into the crypto space.
“Facebook’s got two billion-plus consumers. Why it’s such an exciting experiment is if it gets turned on, and I think there’s a probability it does and a probability it doesn’t, but assuming it gets turned on you, now have up to two billion consumers that get to actually experiment and use it….So before Facebook launches, we’re going to have a real view at an experiment called Telegram where they also have a userbase. These projects, if it’s Bitcoin or Ethereum, it’s converting new users. It’s not offering new product to existing users. So I think the chances of adoption in these existing platforms is pretty high and that will spill over into the broader crypto community.”
Novogratz also revealed that there is a renewed interest in crypto since the Libra announcement as Galaxy Digital has been getting a lot more calls than usual:
“From the moment the Facebook Libra project got announced, the phones started heating up again. Crypto had been quiet. Bitcoin had a monster correction. Crypto had a 95% correction in 2018. And when Bitcoin started moving back up again, when people start making money, people get interested. And the price went up for a few reasons.
It went up because of the China trade war. It went up because we’ve got political instability all over the world. It went up because people started talking about easing rates again. And the debasement of fiat currency argument got involved. And then mostly Facebook. Institutions are investing in funds out in San Francisco and they’re getting much closer to making either their first or major investments in the space.”
For his 2019 Bitcoin prediction, Novogratz feels that Bitcoin is going to consolidate in the short term with a drop to $8,500, but will spike up to its all-time high:
“So we had a big move from $4,000 to almost $13,500. And I think we’re going to consolidate. I originally said $10,000 to $14,000 – $8,500 should be the low that holds. I’m hoping it doesn’t get down there, but if it does, it wouldn’t surprise me. And then I think, as these institutions that have gotten excited again, maybe towards the end of the year, hopefully sooner, we push out of that range and we go back to the old highs at $20,000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
