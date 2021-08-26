The system also provides a common interface for managing the tokens, so developers don’t have to worry about token-specific code to interact with them.

On receiving a request from a user, the system offers templates with various attributes and control functions. Those would depend on the type of token required, representing, for example, a digital or physical asset. Once the user has selected the desired template, the system creates the token on the designated networks.

According to the patent, creating and managing tokens is currently “difficult and cumbersome” due to the lack of standardization across different blockchains.

Microsoft has been awarded a U.S. patent for software it says can help users develop blockchain applications by making it easier and more efficient to create crypto tokens for different distributed ledgers.

