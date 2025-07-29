- Dogecoin edges higher by over 1% following the 6% drop on Monday.
- Shiba Inu ticks higher from the 50-day EMA as bullish momentum declines.
- Pepe finds support at the 50-day EMA following the nearly 7% loss on Monday.
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are under pressure as the broader cryptocurrency market pulls back. The meme coins are holding crucial support levels amid declining bullish momentum and Open Interest (OI), pointing to escalating downside risk.
Dogecoin risk escalates as bullish momentum fades
DOGE edges higher by more than 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery from the 6% drop on Monday. The Supertrend indicator line at $0.22 suggests an intact uptrend, while the declining Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54 as it approaches the midline, indicating reduced buying pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart crossed below its signal line on Sunday, flashing a sell signal. Sidelined investors could consider the average lines crossing below the zero line as the next potential sell signal.
Dogecoin’s declining trend delays the Golden Cross pattern in the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
DOGE would invalidate the uptrend if it crosses below $0.22, potentially targeting the 200-day EMA at $0.2075.
DOGE/USDT daily price chart.
Amid the declining trend, Coinglass’ data shows the DOGE Open Interest (OI) falling to $3.96 billion, down from the peak of $5.35 billion last week. Typically, a decline in OI suggests capital outflows, signaling a decrease in traders’ interest.
DOGE Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
On the flip side, lower shadow in Dogecoin’s intraday candle hints at a potential recovery run that could target the $0.2597 level.
SHIB at a crucial support level eyes a potential bounce back
Shiba Inu edges higher by 1% at the time of writing as it holds support at the 50-day EMA following the 5.65% drop on Monday. The meme coin struggles to float above the $0.00001337 support level, last tested on Friday.
A clean push below this level could extend the decline to $0.00001221, broken on July 9.
The technical indicators suggest a decline in bullish momentum, as the MACD and signal line flash a sell signal on Friday. Still, the RSI reads 48 as it remains in the neutral zone slightly below the zero line on the daily chart, indicating a decline in buying pressure.
SHIB/USDT daily price chart.
The SHIB OI is falling to $212.48 million, down from $328.36 million last week, indicating a decline in traders’ interest in the second-largest meme coin.
SHIB Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
To reinforce an uptrend, Shiba Inu must reclaim the 200-day EMA at $0.00001449 to challenge the $0.00001567 resistance level last tested on July 22.
PEPE struggles at the 50-day EMA, risking further losses
PEPE meme coin holds support at the 50-day EMA and the $0.00001196 level after the almost 7% drop on Monday. The uptrending 100-day and 200-day EMAs act as secondary lines of defense at $0.00001132 and $0.00001122, respectively.
If the declining trend breaches the 200-day EMA, SHIB could extend the decline to the $0.00001037 level, marked by the June 5 low.
The MACD indicator displays a new wave of red histogram bars below the zero line, pointing to increased bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 47 as it declines below the midpoint, indicating a sharp decline in buying pressure.
PEPE/USDT daily price chart.
Similar to other meme coins, PEPE OI has dropped from its last week's peak of $1.02 billion to $698.98 million as of Tuesday. The loss of over $300 million highlights a significant capital outflow from PEPE derivatives as traders choose to sit on the sidelines and await a decisive trend.
PEPE Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
On the flip side, a reversal in PEPE could target the overhead resistance at $0.00001362 level, followed by the psychological level of $0.00001500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PUMP, XDC, FORM post double-digit gains as Ethereum’s rally targets $4,000
Ethereum (ETH) is holding at $3,800 at press time on Wednesday, upholding the altcoin market sentiment. With the ETH recovery run inching closer to the $4,000 milestone, Pump.fun (PUMP), XDC Network (XDC), and Four (FORM) post double-digit gains, spearheading the market recovery over the last 24 hours.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP brace for volatility after Fed decision
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading in a range-bound scenario between $116,000 and $120,000 for the last two weeks, indicating indecision among traders. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are holding above their key support levels, showing signs of rebound.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP at risk of falling below $3.00 as market dynamics change
Ripple (XRP) price is choppy, trading broadly sideways on Tuesday with support at $3.00 and short-term resistance at $3.20. Several attempts to erase the 16% decline from the money remittance token's record high of $3.66 have been subdued amid increasing selling pressure and fading bullish momentum.
Weekly On-chain Update: Why Bitcoin risks sell-off to $112K before next rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its intraday decline below $118,000 on Tuesday, reflecting changing market dynamics. The decline follows several attempts by the bulls to close the gap to $120,000, following last week's sell-off to $114,728.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.