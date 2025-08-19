- Dogecoin extends the 5% loss from Monday as the MACD flashes a sell signal.
- Shiba Inu risks a triangle fallout as selling pressure mounts.
- Pepe edges closer to a psychological support amid an impending Death Cross.
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are experiencing a decline as selling pressure builds in the broader cryptocurrency market. A widespread increase in bearish bets, with technical outlooks indicating risks skewed lower, suggests a downside path for least resistance.
Bearish bets on the rise
CoinGlass data shows the short positions are on the rise, suggesting a sell-side dominance in the DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE derivatives market. This suggests a spreading risk-off sentiment, as the majority of traders anticipate further losses.
The Taker buy-to-sell volume indicates 55% short positions built over the last 24 hours, while optimism in SHIB is even lower, with 57% short positions.
Long-to-Short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass.
Dogecoin bears eye further losses
Dogecoin edges lower by 2% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 5% loss from Monday and approaching the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2163. A decisive push below the 50-day EMA could extend the decline to the 200-day EMA at $0.2100.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flashed a sell signal Monday as it crossed below its signal line. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 drops below the halfway line, indicating declining buying pressure.
DOGE/USDT daily price chart.
If Dogecoin flips from the 50-day EMA, the meme coin could retest the $0.2407 level, last tested on Sunday.
Shiba Inu risks triangle breakdown
Shiba Inu failed to sustain above the 50-day EMA on Sunday, resulting in a 2.46% drop on Monday. At the time of writing, SHIB edges lower by 2% on Tuesday, risking a breakdown of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart (shared below).
A decisive close below the support trendline at $0.00001244 would invalidate the triangle pattern, potentially extending the decline to $0.00001166.
Similar to DOGE, the MACD and signal line flashed a sell signal on Monday as bearish momentum increased. Furthermore, the RSI is at 43, pointing downwards as buying pressure declines.
SHIB/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, a bounce back in SHIB within the triangle could retest the 50-day EMA at $0.00001304.
Pepe risks losing psychological support
Similar to SHIB, Pepe risks a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart (shared below). The frog-themed meme coin edges lower by over 1% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 3.96% fall from the previous day.
A bearish close to the day would mark the pattern breakdown, potentially losing the $0.00001000 psychological support to test the $0.00000986 level.
The momentum indicators maintain a bearish bias, as the MACD and its signal line decline following the crossover on Saturday. Additionally, the RSI at 42 on the daily chart drifts lower as risk tilts lower.
The 50- and 200-day EMA moving close to each other risk a Death Cross as PEPE declines. A crossover would signal a sell opportunity for sidelined traders, aligning with the fallout from the triangle pattern.
PEPE/USDT daily price chart.
On the flipside, PEPE should reclaim the 200-day EMA at $0.00001120 to regain the bullish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Meme Coins Price Forecast: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE flash sell signals, hint at further losses
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are experiencing a decline as selling pressure builds in the broader cryptocurrency market. A widespread increase in bearish bets, with technical outlooks indicating risks skewed lower, suggests a downside path for least resistance.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA dips with signs of further downside before potential rebound
Cardano (ADA) remains under pressure, extending its decline, trading around $0.91 at the time of writing on Tuesday after shedding nearly 4% in the previous session. On-chain data show that holders are realizing losses, as reflected in the negative NPL, hinting at mounting bearish sentiment.
Crypto Gainers Today: Altcoins AB, OKB, POL rise in a soft market
Altcoins such as AB (AB), OKB (OKB), and POL formerly MATIC (POL) are emerging as top performers over the last 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market holds a softer stance. The technical outlook of the top performers remains mixed, as major resistances or bearish patterns loom.
Ripple Price Prediction: Profit-taking remains weak despite XRP ETF delay
Ripple's XRP briefly dropped below $3 on Monday but quickly recovered despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying its decision on the filings of several asset managers seeking to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the remittance-based token.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.