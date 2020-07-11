Matic Network partners with Gitcoin to boost mainnet adoption, MATIC/USDT faces bearish correction

- Matic Network (MATIC) is looking to incentivize developers and encourage them to build more projects on its mainnet.
- It has partnered with Gitcoin to launch “Large Scale Developer Initiatives.”
- Matic has also unveiled many accelerators and incubators to boost blockchain development.
- MATIC/USDT has dropped below the SMA 50 curve.
In a bid to foster its mainnet adoption, Matic Network has joined forces with Gitcoin to launch “Large Scale Developer Initiatives.” Matic is looking to encourage blockchain developers to build projects on its mainnet and incentivize decentralized applications (dApp) developers at all protocol development stages.
Matic said that instead of just operating as a scaling solution, it aims to build its ecosystem of developers and dApps. The campaigns driven towards developer adoption include a Build-n-Earn initiative - a recurring monthly incentive program for developers to bootstrap their teams. A security hackathon called Matic Layer 2 Security Hackathon has also been launched to attract protocol developers to Matic with bounty rewards of >$50,000.
Matic has also unveiled numerous accelerators and incubators to provide budding blockchain projects with necessary funds. The firm has already initiated an accelerator program dubbed T-Block with the government of Telangana in India. Commenting on this, the Matic team said:
Organized by Tech Mahindra and the Telangana government, the initiative will further the Telangana government’s mission to make Telangana the ‘Blockchain Capital of the World’. Matic, along with Harmony, will be providing T-Block startups with support and the infrastructure required to build DApps with the performance required to facilitate mass adoption.
MATIC/USDT daily chart
MATIC/USDT dropped from 0.02113 to 0.02096 in the early hours of Saturday. In the process, the bears managed to take the price below the SMA 50 curve. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, despite bearish price action.
Support and Resistance
MATIC/USDT has strong resistance at 0.02113, 0.02165 and 0.02104 (SMA 50). The bears will want to conquer support at 0.02061, 0.02038 (SMA 20) and 0.02026 to continue downward movement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
