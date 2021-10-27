BTC has retested and bounced from the $60K level 3 times this month since it broke to the upside on October 15th.

The difference today is the pullback structure in this market. After hitting all-time highs, Bitcoin has pulled back in a in a very structured move printing a bullish flag.

Bulls are not out of the wood just yet since the immediate structure is bearish (flag) and the next key level ($63K) is heavy.

Watch this video to see where I bought BTC today.

