The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), official stewards of Terra’s bitcoin reserves, released a statement on Monday documenting how it disbursed millions of dollars worth of crypto in its failed attempt to maintain the peg of stablecoin terraUSD (UST).
In the statement, LFG notes that its BTC reserves have depleted almost entirely — from around 80,000 BTC to about 300. The remaining assets, which mostly comprise of the crashed UST and LUNA tokens, will apparently be used to compensate investors.
In one of the most calamitous events in crypto memory, the $40 billion Terra ecosystem collapsed last week when the UST stablecoin — which is supposed to be worth $1 — dropped below 20 cents. The LUNA token, which is designed to serve as a sort of shock absorber for UST’s “algorithmic” dollar-pegging mechanism, crashed from $80 to below $0.002.
In a tweet on Monday, LFG said it sold off most of the BTC in its reserves for UST as Terra’s ecosystem was beginning to collapse early last week.
LFG said it transferred over 50,000 BTC “to trade with a counterparty” on May 8, as the UST price was originally starting to slump.
It said the funds were used for “directly executing on-chain swaps and transferring $BTC to a counterparty to enable them to enter trades with the Foundation in large size & on short notice.”
On May 12, LFG says another 30,000 BTC from its reserves were sold off by Terraform Labs (TFL), the original company behind Terra, “in a last ditch effort to defend the peg.”
LFG confirmed the remainder of its reserves, which once totalled over $3 billion, have sunk almost completely as a result of the unsuccessful effort to defend UST.
LFG says these funds will be used “to compensate remaining users of UST, smallest holders first.”
Monday’s statement from LFG comes amid criticism that Terra’s reserve funds — which were supposed to belong to the “decentralized” Terra community — were handled with a lack of transparency by Terra’s centralized leaders and investors.
It also comes after leading figures in the blockchain space, including Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin, have called for Terra to compensate smaller holders of UST and LUNA before its largest investors.
UST’s price plummeted further in response to Monday’s announcement — from $0.15 to $0.07.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) sold 46,876 BTC amid Terra's death spiral
The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) revealed that it had sold a significant number of tokens in its reserves when the price of UST began to drop substantially below one dollar. The non-profit organization's reserves consisted of 80,394 BTC, 39,914 BNB, 26,281,671 USDT, 23,555,590 USDC, 1,973,554 AVAX, 697,344 UST, and 1,691,261 LUNA.
How 12.59 million ETH out of circulation can affect Ethereum price
The number of Ethereum tokens staked in the Eth2 contract has reached a new all-time high. Despite the key milestone, analysts fear further decline in ETH price, on account of "bear pennant" structure.
Will Cardano price succumb and head to $0.20
ADA price is unfolding as an impulsive wave down. Cardano price shows bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach at $0.87.
Bitcoin price recovers from slump as 44 countries meet El Salvador to discuss BTC
Bitcoin price started recovering after the bloodbath with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's announcement of 44 countries attending a meeting to understand how to include BTC in their financial plans.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.