LTC/USD technical analysis
The break above Q L3 is expected.
M H3 is the first target.
M H4 the final target on daily.
Daily chart GBP/USD
1. Swing low.
2. Swing high.
3. Entry zone.
4. Target.
The LTC/USD is still bearish. However the price should be moving up. Breakout is expected. If we see a breakout then 121.45 is the next target. Above we should see 132.74. If the market manages to stay above the M L3 98.85 then bulls are in advantage. The price is at support and we should be seeing a bounce as cryptos are also becoming defensive assets.
