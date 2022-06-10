Bitcoin was down 0.3% on Thursday, continuing to hover around $30K. This mild decline was a bonus of last month's loss of correlation between the cryptocurrency and stock markets.
Ethereum lost 0.4%, settling near $1800. Other top-10 altcoins showed mixed dynamics, ranging from a 2.5% decline (Cardano) to a 3.6% rise (Solana).
Financial market veteran Peter Brandt believes Ethereum is in a downward triangle and could fall to $1268 within a month.
The total capitalisation of the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap, fell 0.2% overnight to $1.24 trillion. The cryptocurrency fear and greed index were up 2 points to 13 by Friday and remains in "extreme fear" mode.
Bitcoin has crossed the $30K mark almost daily over the past month, with no significant preponderance of buyers or sellers to form a clear trend.
Generally, the correlation gap between cryptocurrencies and stock markets is long-term good news as it attracts the attention of professional investors. Weakness in equity and bond markets, sagging gold and the murky outlook for the real estate market are turning their eyes to cryptocurrencies as another tool in a diversified portfolio.
CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer has changed his mind about investing in cryptocurrencies, calling BTC and ETH the best long-term investments. However, they should not account for more than 5% of a portfolio.
PwC, an audit firm, reported that most hedge funds invest less than 1% of their assets in cryptocurrencies because of regulatory uncertainty in the industry.
According to a Deloitte survey, 75% of US retailers will implement support for cryptocurrency payments within two years.
USDT, the world's most prominent staple by market capitalisation, will be available on the Tezos blockchain powered by the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The USDT ecosystem is now open on 12 networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Tron and Algorand.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%
TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. Moreover, it has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor. If this move is successful, it will allow TRX bulls a chance to rally.
Can AVAX's recent rally trigger a breakout to $30?
Avalanche is trying to break out of the descending parallel channel. AVAX price consolidation intensifies as it approaches the end of a certain technical formation. As breakout possibilities increase, investors can expect Avalanche bulls to take control.
A countertrend move for Solana price will be surprising
Solana price looks on pace to decline further, but profitable countertrend opportunities could occur. Solana price is still steeply declining as the bears have been unsuccessful in their recovery attempts. Today the SOL price trades at $40, still within a descending parallel channel.
Will the Ethereum price truncate or drop lower?
Ethereum price could be printing the final lows. An early confirmation signal could yield profitable returns. Ethereum price could be in the final stages of the downtrend. An alternative count probably unfavorable to most traders has the ETH price coiling as a wave five ending diagonal pattern.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.