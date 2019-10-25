- LocalBitcoins experienced a sharp decrease in trading volumes.
- New KYC requirements came into force as of September 1.
The trading volumes on LocalBitcoins fell by more than 30% after the popular p2p platform for buying and selling digital assets tightening KYC / AML measures.
Only $38.49 million worth of Bitcoins were traded on LocalBitcoins during the previous week, which is the lowest value since September 2018. Trading volume at LocalBitcoins fell by more than 30% in less than a month.
When calculated in cryptocurrency, the decline of the trading volumes is even more significant. Thus, the trading volume amounted to 4595 BTC in the previous week, which is the lowest figure since the launch of LocalBitcoins in June 2013. On a month-to-month basis, the decrease amounted to 13%.
Africa and Eastern Europe registered the decrease by 35-40%, while in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region the trading volumes declined by more than 40%. Relatively high trading volumes are registered in Russia, Nigeria, Venezuela and Colombia.
New user verification procedures came into effect on September 1. The platform explained the tightened KYC measures by the requirements of new Finnish law.
If the annual trading volume does not exceed 1000 euros, users must provide their full name, country of residence, email and phone number. If volumes exceed this limit, the site operator will require a complete KYC procedure, which means that users will have to provide a passport or other identification document.
There are four levels of accounts with different verification requirements.
Notably, last June LocalBitcoins scraped the option of buying and selling bitcoins in person. Allegedly, this decision also contributed to a decrease in activity on the platform.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not a threat to fiat currencies, says Galaxy Digital’s CEO Mike Novogratz
The recent Bitcoin price drop was mere coincidence with Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing the U.S. House Financial Services Committee according to the CEO of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz. The former hedge fund manager says that the price movement occurs due to a number of inputs.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD recovery capped by SMA100 on a daily chart – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2774, staying close to the intraday high. The third digital asset has gained over 2.6% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid slow recovery on the cryptocurrency market after a sharp sell-off earlier this week.
Litecoin market overview: Goodbye $50, hello $20
The drop in Litecoin price should not come as a surprise to investors. The drop is only a continuation to the downtrend that kicked off when LTC/USD was rejected at $145 in June.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.