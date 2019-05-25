Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD jumps over 40% in just five days
- Litecoin price in the second half of the session on Monday is trading up with chunky gains of 5%.
- LTC/USD bulls are running at their fifth consecutive session of gains, over 40% within the period.
- Price action was moving within a narrowing triangular structure, the bulls forced an aggressive escape from its confinements.
Spot rate:
Relative change: +5.32%
High: 118.96
Low: 111.48
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action has broken out from a bullish pennant pattern formation, inviting another wave of buying pressure.
LTC/USD daily chart
- The bulls are running at five consecutive sessions with gains, over 40%, as the price maintains its strong recovery.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.