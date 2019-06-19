Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls have the wind behind them
- Litecoin is holding trading in positive territory late in the session on Wednesday, up some 3.30%.
- LTC/USD is moving within a daily bullish pennant structure, eyes on a breakout.
- The next major target area for the bulls could be $160 territory.
Spot rate: 138.81
Relative change: +1.25%
High: 139.30
Low: 133.72
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price near-term has breached a near-term descending trend line and a 60-minute pennant structure.
LTC/USD daily chart
- A bullish pennant structure is eyed via the daily chart view, subject to upside risks.
