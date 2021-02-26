Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC whales go into a buying spree, eying up $260

- Litecoin price remains contained inside an ascending parallel channel.
- LTC whales have purchased a lot of coins in the past three weeks.
- The digital asset defended a critical support level and aims for a rebound.
Litecoin price remains bounded inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart after a significant sell-off from $247 down to $157. It seems that LTC whales have taken advantage of the recent dip to buy even more.
Litecoin price aims for a jump towards $260
On the 12-hour chart, Litecoin price has defended a critical support trendline which is part of the ascending parallel channel. LTC aims for a significant rebound towards $214 and eventually to the upper boundary of the pattern at $260.
LTC/USD 12-hour chart
If Litecoin can defend the key support level at $170, the odds of a rebound will increase. Additionally, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 coins has increased by five in the past three weeks which indicates large holders want to accumulate even more LTC.
LTC Holders Distribution chart
On the other hand, the bears could still gain strength, especially if they can crack the key support level at $170. A breakdown below this critical point would be notable.
LTC/USD 12-hour chart
Litecoin price could easily fall towards $140 before a brief pause and eventually down to $110 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
