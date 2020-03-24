Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD near-term life kicked into bulls but may prove to be unsustainable

- Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 2.300% in the session on Tuesday.
- LTC/USD is running at two consecutive sessions in the green.
- There is still some risk due to a bearish pennant/flag structure via the daily.
LTC/USD daily chart
Price action still remains narrow, as has been the case since 13 March, with the risk of bears capitalizing on the noted pennant/flag.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
A decent wave of upside momentum was seen, thanks to a bullish breakout of a pennant via the 60-minute.
Spot rate: 40.15
Relative change: +2.30%
High: 40.84
Low: 38.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
