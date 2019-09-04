Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery capped by $70.00

LTC/USD needs to regain ground above $68.00 to proceed with the recovery.
The vital support is created on approach to $67.00 handle.
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.84, having gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 during the previous week; however, the upside momentum and umproved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped trigger the recovery. Litecoin’s market value is registered at $4.2 billion. This is the fifth-largest coin according to CoinMarketCap.
Litecoin’s technical picture
The initial support is created by a combination of SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour at $67.00, the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band and SMA50 4-hour. This barrier is followed by SMA100 1-hour at $66.00. If the price passes this support area, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $63.88 strengthened by the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Then the recent low of $62.37 is likely to slow down the decline.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above the recent high of $68.88 (the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) to get a chance to proceed to $70.00 with the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. The next resistance awaits us at $70.60 (SMA100 4-hour).
LTC/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
