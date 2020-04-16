  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by+7.80 % in the session on Wednesday. 
  • LTC/USD encountered explosive buying down at $38.50, an unexpected surge. 
  • The price managed to print fresh highs for the week, following the jump north. 

LTC/USD daily chart

The bulls will need to break back above the breached bear flag to void the downside bias. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

The buying came into play down at the lowest levels that were seen since 1 April, it very much came as a surprise and not even so much bouncing off any key support. 

Spot rate:               42.36

Relative change:  +7.80%

High:                      43.76

Low:                       37.98

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 42.4853
Today Daily Change 3.1867
Today Daily Change % 8.11
Today daily open 39.2986
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.2535
Daily SMA50 44.8875
Daily SMA100 55.0258
Daily SMA200 52.9565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.7775
Previous Daily Low 39.1393
Previous Weekly High 47.6578
Previous Weekly Low 39.9638
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.1471
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.7697
Daily Pivot Point S1 38.3661
Daily Pivot Point S2 37.4335
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.7278
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.0043
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.7101
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.6426

 

 

