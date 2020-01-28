Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls have room to run higher following flag breakout

- Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Tuesday.
- LTC/USD extends to the north, three straight days in the green, following flag breach.
- Supply can be observed around the $62-64 price range.
LTC/USD daily chart
Should the last week’s high area be broken down around $62, would likely encourage greater buying momentum.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
Price action is cooling within a bullish flag structure, subject to a potential breakout north.
Spot rate: 58.66
Relative change: +0.30%
High: 61.44
Low: 58.10
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.9265
|Today Daily Change
|0.4284
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|58.4981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.5402
|Daily SMA50
|47.0103
|Daily SMA100
|50.5005
|Daily SMA200
|63.2583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.5385
|Previous Daily Low
|55.865
|Previous Weekly High
|62.4609
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.6584
|Previous Monthly High
|48.5063
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.9836
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.1352
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.3959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.2937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.7224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.0694
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.6407
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
