Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls have room to run higher following flag breakout

Cryptos
  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • LTC/USD extends to the north, three straight days in the green, following flag breach. 
  • Supply can be observed around the $62-64 price range. 

LTC/USD daily chart

Should the last week’s high area be broken down around $62, would likely encourage greater buying momentum. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is cooling within a bullish flag structure, subject to a potential breakout north. 

Spot rate:                 58.66

Relative change:    +0.30%

High:                        61.44

Low:                         58.10

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 58.9265
Today Daily Change 0.4284
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 58.4981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.5402
Daily SMA50 47.0103
Daily SMA100 50.5005
Daily SMA200 63.2583
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.5385
Previous Daily Low 55.865
Previous Weekly High 62.4609
Previous Weekly Low 50.6584
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.1352
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.2682
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.3959
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.2937
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.7224
Daily Pivot Point R1 60.0694
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.6407
Daily Pivot Point R3 63.743

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

