- LTC/USD retreats from intraday high to trade at $42.65.
- The vital support is created by a psychological $40.00.
Litecoin (LTC) hit the intraday high at $43.75 amid strong recovery across the cryptocurrency market. The coin has retreated to $42.65 by press time; however, despite the retreat, it is still 9% higher from the start of the day. Litecoin is the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion and an average daily trading volume of $4.6 billion.
LTC/USD: On-chain data
According to the statistic provided by Intotheblock, over 16% of LTC addresses are in the money at the current price with a cluster of 287k addresses waiting for the coin to move towards $53.00, which will bring them to the break-even point. This area may serve as a resistance zone on the way to the next barrier $60.00.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD hovering at 1-hour SMA200. A sustainable move below this barrier will allow for an extended downside correction towards the next important support $41.00. This psychological barrier is reinforced by 1-hour SMA100. Once it is out of the way, $40.00 will come into focus.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by the recent high $43.75, and the psychological $44.00. Once it is broken, the recovery may be extended towards daily SMA50 at $44.50 and the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $46.60. This area is likely to slow down the bulls and push the coin into a range-bound trading mode.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
