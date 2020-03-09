  • All of the major cryptos are lower today and Litecoin is down over 4.5%.
  • There is a good support level close but and the price has bounced off nicely.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Litecoin has moved lower on Monday much like all the crypto majors.

The 78.6% retracement nicely matches with the 200.0% extension level.

The price looks like it's trying to bounce here for a move higher but the sentiment is soo negative at the moment.

If the price does break lower the 261.% extension lies in wait.

Alternatively, if the price does move higher from here resistance could be found at the 55.98 previous wave low.

Litecoin Wave pattern

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 49.755
Today Daily Change -1.3792
Today Daily Change % -2.70
Today daily open 51.1342
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 65.5132
Daily SMA50 66.9231
Daily SMA100 56.0121
Daily SMA200 58.6061
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 60.5491
Previous Daily Low 50.5704
Previous Weekly High 63.8958
Previous Weekly Low 56.1364
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.3823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.7373
Daily Pivot Point S1 47.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 44.1058
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.6413
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.5987
Daily Pivot Point R2 64.0633
Daily Pivot Point R3 67.5775

 

 

Bitcoin's recovery is underway, crypto experts say, as BTC/USD hovers below $8,000

Bitcoin has recovered from the intraday low of $7,689, but the upside momentum is nowhere to be seen. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering above $7,900, while $8,000 serves as initial critical resistance.

XRP/USD hovers around $0.2100, still vulnerable to losses

Ripple (XRP) recovered from the recent slump to trade at $0.2100 at the time of writing. While the coin is still 9% down from this time on Sunday, it managed to regain nearly 3% of its value since the beginning of the day.

Ethereum to scale up to 100k transactions per second - Vitalik Buterin

From the short-term point of view, ETH/USD hit the brick wall created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $209.00. The retreat pushed the price back towards the psychological $200.00.

Ethereum Classic remains the market leader; the coin gains 7.5% since the beginning of Monday

Ethereum Classic, now the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $805 million, has lost over 9% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $6.93 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button

The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.

