All of the major cryptos are lower today and Litecoin is down over 4.5%.

There is a good support level close but and the price has bounced off nicely.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Litecoin has moved lower on Monday much like all the crypto majors.

The 78.6% retracement nicely matches with the 200.0% extension level.

The price looks like it's trying to bounce here for a move higher but the sentiment is soo negative at the moment.

If the price does break lower the 261.% extension lies in wait.

Alternatively, if the price does move higher from here resistance could be found at the 55.98 previous wave low.

Additional Levels