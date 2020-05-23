The Litecoin Foundation has announced its partnership with Atari, a major video game company.

The Litecoin Foundation has announced its partnership with Atari, a major video game company. The partnership is expected to enhance the use of Litecoin (LTC) in the Atari ecosystem and other potential ventures like merchandising. Investors willing to participate in the Atari token sale can now choose LTC as a payment method. Atari token is scheduled to launch by September 2020. The CEO of Atari, Fred Chesnais, said:

We are pleased to have Litecoin as a means of payment for the Atari Token Sales. Litecoin’s ease-of-use and low transaction costs make it a perfect fit for use alongside the Atari Token and other projects.

Litecoin can also be used to preorder the highly anticipated Atari VCS game console at a discount. VCS is a PC/console hybrid that allows users to play hundreds of modern and classic videogames as well as stream 4K video, according to Atari.

Charlie Lee, the founder of the Litecoin Foundation, said that the firm is excited to explore the possibilities that lay ahead.