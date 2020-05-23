- The Litecoin Foundation has announced its partnership with Atari, a major video game company.
- The partnership is expected to boost the use of Litecoin (LTC) in the Atari ecosystem.
- Investors willing to participate in the Atari token sale can now choose LTC as a payment method.
The Litecoin Foundation has announced its partnership with Atari, a major video game company. The partnership is expected to enhance the use of Litecoin (LTC) in the Atari ecosystem and other potential ventures like merchandising. Investors willing to participate in the Atari token sale can now choose LTC as a payment method. Atari token is scheduled to launch by September 2020. The CEO of Atari, Fred Chesnais, said:
We are pleased to have Litecoin as a means of payment for the Atari Token Sales. Litecoin’s ease-of-use and low transaction costs make it a perfect fit for use alongside the Atari Token and other projects.
Litecoin can also be used to preorder the highly anticipated Atari VCS game console at a discount. VCS is a PC/console hybrid that allows users to play hundreds of modern and classic videogames as well as stream 4K video, according to Atari.
Charlie Lee, the founder of the Litecoin Foundation, said that the firm is excited to explore the possibilities that lay ahead.
It is great to see Litecoin being used in a variety of different ways within the Atari ecosystem, from purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console to being used as a way to invest in Atari Tokens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin has at least 3 reasons to move above $10,000
Bitcoin is trading at $9,150 after a sharp sell-off to $8,800 on Thursday. The first digital asset failed to settle above $10,000 after the halving and lost over 4% on a week-on-week basis.
LTC/USD stays bearish, ignores positive fundamentals
Litecoin's creator Charlie Lee shared his views on how the network would operate once MimbleWimble solution is rolled out. Speaking in the interview with Rice Crypto YouTube channel...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD regains ground above $0.2000, still vulnerable to losses
XRP/USD jumped above $0.2000 and tested the intraday high at $0.2017. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2000; however, the short-term bias remains bearish.
ETH/USD goes back above $200.00, upside gains traction
The second-largest digital asset recovered above critical $200.00 after a sharp sell-off to $191.49 on Thursday. The coin has regain 1.3% of its value since the beginning of the day and lost nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.