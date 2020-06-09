- LTC/USD stays in a tight range with the initial resistance at $47.00.
- Downward-looking RSI implies the movement to psychological $40.00.
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the intraday low at $41.45 and settled above $46.00 by press time; LTC/USD has stayed mostly unchanged on Tuesday, and lost over 1% of its value, moving in sync with the market. Litecoin is the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.0 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.0 billion.
LTC/USD: On-chain data
According to the statistic provided by Intotheblock, only 28% of LTC addresses are in a green zone at the current price with a small cluster of 177k addresses with 3.38 million LTC waiting for the price to move towards $47.00-$54.00, which will bring them to the break-even point. This area may serve as a resistance zone on the way to the next barrier psychological $60.00.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the daily charts, LTC is dormant in a tight range with bearish bias. On June 2, the coin attempted a recovery towards $50.00, however, daily SMA200 located on approach to that barrier discouraged the bulls and triggered the downside correction. LTC/USD returned to the previous range limited by 47.00 on the upside and $44.00 on the downside and has been sitting there ever since.
On the upside, a sustainable move the channel support will bring the price towards the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $49.00. It is closely followed by daily SMA200 at $49.50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $50.00. A cluster of selling orders may slow down the recovery; however, if it is cleared, LTC/USD may extend the recovery towards $54.00 with the ultimate bullish aim at $60.00.
Meanwhile, the downward-looking RSI on a daily chart brings bearish short-term forecasts to the fore.
On the downside, the initial barrier is created by the above-said channel support at $44.00, reinforced by daily SMA100. It is followed by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $41.40 and psychological $40.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may continue towards April 16 low $38.00. This area is likely to slow down the bulls and push the coin into a range-bound trading mode.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
