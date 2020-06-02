- LTC is up 10% in the last 48 hours.
- The current uptrend could be stopped by the resistance level at $50.87.
- LTC/USD has experienced a significant surge in trading volume on most exchanges.
LTC/USD daily chart
After a clear bull break on May 30, LTC/USD is now trading at around $49.58, inches away from the $50 resistance level, and the crucial $50.87 resistance point set on May 4. Bulls managed to break above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which also crossed bullishly.
Rejection of $50.87 can still hinder the current uptrend. So far, Litecoin has only been following the movement of Bitcoin and Ethereum, and it’s still at their mercy. A clear break above $50.87 can quickly push LTC up to $60.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
Litecoin is inside a clear and robust 4-hour uptrend where bulls can look at all the higher lows as support levels. The nearest support level, however, is the 12-EMA currently set at $47.91, followed by the 26-EMA at $46.84. The RSI is overextended and will need to cool off eventually, but it won’t necessarily stop the bulls from breaking $50.
LTC/USD technical levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|49.4997
|Today Daily Change
|1.2193
|Today Daily Change %
|2.53
|Today daily open
|48.2804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|44.254
|Daily SMA50
|44.2869
|Daily SMA100
|45.6321
|Daily SMA200
|49.9754
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.8872
|Previous Daily Low
|45.3553
|Previous Weekly High
|45.3078
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.7519
|Previous Monthly High
|50.0012
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|46.7045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.1281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|43.9758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|42.5963
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|49.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|51.0395
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.1918
