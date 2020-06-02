FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Litecoin Chart Analysis: LTC/USD maintains bullish tone but still needs to break $50.87

Cryptos |

  • LTC is up 10% in the last 48 hours.
  • The current uptrend could be stopped by the resistance level at $50.87.
  • LTC/USD has experienced a significant surge in trading volume on most exchanges.

LTCUSD

After a clear bull break on May 30, LTC/USD is now trading at around $49.58, inches away from the $50 resistance level, and the crucial $50.87 resistance point set on May 4. Bulls managed to break above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which also crossed bullishly.

Rejection of $50.87 can still hinder the current uptrend. So far, Litecoin has only been following the movement of Bitcoin and Ethereum, and it’s still at their mercy. A clear break above $50.87 can quickly push LTC up to $60. 

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

LTCUSD

Litecoin is inside a clear and robust 4-hour uptrend where bulls can look at all the higher lows as support levels. The nearest support level, however, is the 12-EMA currently set at $47.91, followed by the 26-EMA at $46.84. The RSI is overextended and will need to cool off eventually, but it won’t necessarily stop the bulls from breaking $50.

LTC/USD technical levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 49.4997
Today Daily Change 1.2193
Today Daily Change % 2.53
Today daily open 48.2804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 44.254
Daily SMA50 44.2869
Daily SMA100 45.6321
Daily SMA200 49.9754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.8872
Previous Daily Low 45.3553
Previous Weekly High 45.3078
Previous Weekly Low 41.7519
Previous Monthly High 50.0012
Previous Monthly Low 39.3673
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 47.538
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.7045
Daily Pivot Point S1 46.1281
Daily Pivot Point S2 43.9758
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.5963
Daily Pivot Point R1 49.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 51.0395
Daily Pivot Point R3 53.1918

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD breaks free from a triangle pattern

BTC/USD breaks free from a triangle pattern

Bitcoin (BTC) settled at $10,125 after a head-spinning rally to $10,412 during late hours on Monday. The first digital asset has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis, though it is mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD to target at daily SMA200, if $0.2100 holds

XRP/USD to target at daily SMA200, if $0.2100 holds

Ripple’s XRP settled above $0.2100 amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2111. 

More Ripple News

ETH/USD vulnerable to the downside correction towards $247.00

ETH/USD vulnerable to the downside correction towards $247.00

Ethereum (ETH) has moved outside the recent range and hit the highest level since February 25 at $253.47.  At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $252.55 amid a strong bullish trend. 

More Ethereum News

ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained

ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained

ETC discovered a bug that led to desynchronization of Parity Ethereum with ETC blockchain. The team has released a hotfix and asks all OpenEthereum node operators using this software to update to the latest version.

More Ethereum Classic News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000

After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location