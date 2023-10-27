Litecoin address activity explodes, signaling rising LTC circulation among traders

- Litecoin address activity and whale transactions hit levels previously seen in June 2023.
- Dormant LTC tokens are on the move, indicating that a higher volume of Litecoins are circulating among traders.
- LTC price is likely to recover with bullish on-chain metrics.
Litecoin price reversed its gains on Friday, despite on-chain activity signaling rising interest from market participants. LTC’s on-chain address activity and whale transactions spiked, hitting levels seen nearly four months ago.
Also read: SEC to consider up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications as markets price in approvals
Litecoin on-chain metrics signal bullish outlook
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, LTC noted a rapid rise in on-chain movement towards the end of the week. Address activity and whale transactions hit levels seen in June 2023.
Santiment charts reveal that dormant LTC tokens witnessed a big spike, indicating that more coins are being circulated among market participants. After trending below 5,000 for the past month, on October 26,the total volume of whale transactions, valued at $100,000 or higher, hit 7,418 in Litecoin. Another key milestone was the movement of dormant LTC tokens. The most number of LTC wallets that were inactive previously moved LTC – the highest volume in the past six weeks.
According to Santiment, daily active addresses climbed to 319,000, the largest spike since June 2023. These on-chain metrics support a bullish outlook on LTC while the altcoin’s price struggles to recover.
LTC on-chain metrics reveal bullish outlook
LTC price rallied nearly 10% over the past week, riding Bitcoin’s coattails. LTC declined 1.5% on Friday, however. An increase in Litecoin reserves on exchanges, or whales shedding their LTC holdings could negatively impact LTC price, sending it lower.
Rising demand from market participants, supported by bullish on-chain metrics could kickstart a recovery in Litecoin. At the time of writing, LTC price is $67.69 on Binance. The altcoin started consolidating early on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval.
Litecoin address activity explodes, signaling rising LTC circulation among traders
Litecoin address activity and whale transactions hit levels previously seen in June 2023. Dormant LTC tokens are on the move, indicating that a higher volume of Litecoins are circulating among traders.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
SEC to consider up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications as markets price in approvals
Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied nearly 18% this week as market participants seem to be pricing in an upcoming approval of a BTC spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.