Litecoin address activity explodes, signaling rising LTC circulation among traders

Litecoin address activity and whale transactions hit levels previously seen in June 2023.

Dormant LTC tokens are on the move, indicating that a higher volume of Litecoins are circulating among traders.

LTC price is likely to recover with bullish on-chain metrics.

Litecoin price reversed its gains on Friday, despite on-chain activity signaling rising interest from market participants. LTC’s on-chain address activity and whale transactions spiked, hitting levels seen nearly four months ago.

Litecoin on-chain metrics signal bullish outlook

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, LTC noted a rapid rise in on-chain movement towards the end of the week. Address activity and whale transactions hit levels seen in June 2023.

Santiment charts reveal that dormant LTC tokens witnessed a big spike, indicating that more coins are being circulated among market participants. After trending below 5,000 for the past month, on October 26,the total volume of whale transactions, valued at $100,000 or higher, hit 7,418 in Litecoin. Another key milestone was the movement of dormant LTC tokens. The most number of LTC wallets that were inactive previously moved LTC – the highest volume in the past six weeks.

According to Santiment, daily active addresses climbed to 319,000, the largest spike since June 2023. These on-chain metrics support a bullish outlook on LTC while the altcoin’s price struggles to recover.

LTC on-chain metrics reveal bullish outlook

LTC price rallied nearly 10% over the past week, riding Bitcoin’s coattails. LTC declined 1.5% on Friday, however. An increase in Litecoin reserves on exchanges, or whales shedding their LTC holdings could negatively impact LTC price, sending it lower.

Rising demand from market participants, supported by bullish on-chain metrics could kickstart a recovery in Litecoin. At the time of writing, LTC price is $67.69 on Binance. The altcoin started consolidating early on Friday.