- Lido DAO price lost 50% of its market value in November.
- LDO price has unmitigated orderblocks near $1.60.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $1.10.
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals. Traders should apply extreme caution if they intend to engage with the LDO token.
Lido DAO price shows a dangerous play
LDO price could set up a risky bet in the coming hours. Since November 6, the digital currency has declined by 50%. Post-decline, the bulls have shown retaliation efforts worth keeping an eye on. An additional countertrend move should not be ruled off the table.
LDO price currently auctions at $1.23 as the bulls have managed to breach the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA). After two days of retests, the LDO price remains above the trend indicator, which compounds the idea that the bulls are poised to battle for last-minute gains. A daily order block has yet to be tagged at the $1.60 level. The bulls in the market may be aiming to mitigate the level for a quick 30% profit spike in the coming hours before an anticipated BTC crash occurs.
LDOUSDT 1-Day Chart
Still, traders looking to partake in the move must practice extraordinary precautions as Bitcoin’s pennant consolidation could resolve with a surging downtrend rally at any moment. The bullish invalidation is the 8-day EMA support at $1.10.
Should the bears tag the low, an additional dip toward the previous congestion zone at $0.61 could occur. Such a move would result in a 50% decline from the current market value.
Here's how Bitcoin's moves could affect LDO Classic price -FX Street Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Social media dominance meters suggest further LUNC price decline
Terra's Luna Classic price heads south in a stair-step fashion. Currently, the technicals are at a make-or-break point. The next move will likely define the otucome for the remainder of the week. Key levels have been identified to gauge LUNC's next potential move.
Polygon ranks third in top DeFi projects by revenue; what this means for MATIC price
Polygon ranks third in top DeFi projects, based on its revenue. Polygon has witnessed a spike in user activity following the FTX exchange crash and bankruptcy. Analysts retain their bullish outlook on MATIC price, the token of the Ethereum-scaling solution.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bears sharpen their knives as the market braces for pain
Bitcoin price is showing concerning technicals during the third trading week of November. Following the sharp decline witnessed earlier in the month, the anticipated bounce many traders have hoped for has succumbed to a bearish stronghold.
FTX liquidity gap widens to $8 billion, here’s what this means for the future of crypto
FTX’s bankruptcy advisors noted that the exchange’s liquidity gap is currently $8 billion. FTX chief restructuring officer John Ray III said that Sam Bankman-Fried received $1 billion in loans from FTX-related companies. Following FTX’s collapse, Bitcoin and altcoin prices crumbled.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.