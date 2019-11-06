Liberia to digitize government services aided by Overstock subsidiary

The project will boost the economy of Liberia with blockchain technology.

According to a news report, Overstock.com subsidiary Medici Land Governance has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Liberia in the motive to help the nation digitize government services. The project will look into how the African nation can build up its economy through blockchain and enhance interoperability between government departments. It also aims at strengthening the country’s capacity to generate revenues. The release also states that it can minimize corruption in the country.

Local workers in Liberia will also be given technological trading to create sustainable jobs and ensure blockchain systems can be maintained once the project has gone live. Ali El Husseini, the CEO of Medici Land Governance, said:

“Liberia is well-positioned to explore implementing a blockchain backbone for e-government, which connects the various government ministries as their services are digitized and brought online.”

According to Patrick M. Byrne, Medici Land Governance’s chairman, and Overstock.com CEO, Liberia is the third country on the continent to put its suite of blockchain products to the test. He added:

“In 2019, I have been pleased and honored to see African nations growing enthusiastic about the possibility of using blockchain to accelerate their development.”

Last August, Zambia also signed an agreement with Medici Land Governance which aims at rural landowners legitimize their estates and gain access to the financial world.

