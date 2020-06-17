Kyber Network Technical Analysis: KNC/USD under consolidation after a massive 100% rally

- KNC/USD reacted positively to the listing on Binance and broke $1.
- KNC is under a healthy consolidation and it’s looking for more gains.
Kyber’s performance has been excellent for the past week and it is now locked inside a consolidation period. The digital asset was trading as low as $0.259 on March 13 and started to see a significant increase in trading volume shortly after. KNC/USD is up by more than 400% since its lowest point in March.
KNC/USD daily chart
KNC’s retracement is extremely healthy and buyers have been holding the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA so far. The daily chart is practically an equilibrium pattern at this point with a lower high or double top at $1.35 and a higher low at $1.04. A break of any of these two levels would most likely turn into a notable move in that direction.
The RSI is still overextended and could be a bit problematic for KNC in the short-term. The 12-EMA is established at $1.08 and the daily trading volume is slowly declining.
KNC/USD 4-hour chart
The equilibrium pattern is visible in the 4-hour chart as well. Clearance of the $1.26 level will allow bulls to continue with their strong momentum. This current correction has posed no threats to the buyers as they are holding the EMAs even on the 4-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
