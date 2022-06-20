KuCoin, an international cryptocurrency exchange, started supporting Brazilian Real (BRL) deposits and withdrawals. This comes after the Central Bank of Brazil’s recent policy change, which has imposed a deadline for exchanges to update their user verification processes to comply with international regulations regarding fiat-to-crypto transactions.
Indeed, KuCoin is becoming the first global crypto platform to allow local investors to transfer BRL through PIX (a government-backed payment system). This is largely thanks to their partnership with a local payment gateway named Capitual, which presents itself as a hybrid bank, merging finance and technology.
Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, pointed out that “as crypto goes mainstream, the lack of a fiat-to-crypto service remains to be the biggest barrier for mass adoption”. This is especially true in countries such as Brazil, where the instability of the domestic currency has led to many people choosing crypto as an avenue of saving and/or investing their money. Specifically, around 34.5 million Brazilians, or 26% of the adult population, are active crypto investors, as per KuCoin’s Into The Cryptoverse Report. Indeed, this explains the extra attention from Kucoin, and gives reasoning to their desire to launch more features such as fiat trading pairs to help South American investors trade crypto comfortably while staying compliant.
There’s no doubt that even noting the current bear market, KuCoin has been experiencing significant growth in the Brazilian market. The company is even looking to host an airdrop, where they will be offering a welcome bonus to all new Brazilian users. It’s clear that there’s a renewed push into the South-American market, decided upon at an executive level.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutions and miners are dumping Bitcoin, increasing risk of “dead cat bounce”
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX, believes forced Bitcoin liquidations have increased the selling pressure on the asset and explained the impact on BTC price. The bloodbath in crypto triggered a slew of liquidations by crypto lenders, forcing Bitcoin selling to push BTC lower.
Solana price is rekt unless this level gets broken
Solana price is still suppressed within the $30 region as the 3rd week of June's trading session commences. Over the weekend, the price action traded mostly sideways as neither the bulls nor the bears could produce a confident rally.
Why is nobody talking about the VPOC at $0.59 when discussing Terra's LUNA price?
Terra's LUNA price is floating on hope and hope alone. Writing a bearish thesis for a community of devout investors, developers, and fans is never enjoyable. A Value Point of Control points to $0.59 as a potential bearish target.
Bitcoin may have bottomed, but Ethereum price suggests otherwise for these reasons
ETH price briefly falls below $1,000 as venture capitalist firm Three Arrows contributes to a 33-million sell-off. Ethereum price has yet to breach the Elliott Wave trend channel. A breach at $366.80 will invalidate the bullish macro count.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.