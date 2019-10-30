Depositing, withdrawing and trading with these assets began on October 29th.

Kraken, the San Francisco-based crypto exchange giants, announced that they’ll be listing OmiseGO (OMG) and PAX Gold (PAXG) tokens. Depositing, withdrawing and trading with these assets began on October 29th. Kraken will provide trading pairs for OMG and PAXG with Bitcoin, Ether and fiat currencies like euro and USD.

OmiseGo is an Ethereum based finance-oriented network which uses the OMG token. They are currently working on implementing the plasma protocol. PAXG is another ERC-20 token whose value is tied tot hat of physical gold. Each PAXG token is backed by one fine troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold.