- While in 2018, Kraken received 475 requests by law enforcement agencies, in 2019, the numbers rose to 710.
- With 116 data requests, the FBI has made the most requests in 2019 from the US.
Crypto exchange Kraken says that global data requests from law enforcement agencies in 2019 have increased by 49% over 2018. Kraken mentioned that it received about 710 data requests, which impacted 1222 accounts in 2019. In 2018, however, only 475 requests were made by law enforcement agencies. US law enforcement agencies made 432 requests across 2019. The United States was followed by Britain, making 86 requests. Following this was Denmark, in third place.
Notably, most of the requests from the US were made by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) - with 116 data requests. Last year in the US, many arrests were made on account of drugs being sold in exchange for cryptocurrency. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has made 73 requests.
However, not all requests from law enforcement are valid. 28% of the requests failed to meet local requirements or the firm’s information production policies, as per Kraken. Hence, it was only able to provide information to only 62% of the requests.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD pulls back to test key intraday technical level
Bitcoin is taking a dive on the intraday charts after hitting a high of 8,469.39 overnight. Now the price has come to test the previous wave high of 8K. This level is also a psychological zone and the 55 EMA also is very close by. The price has touched the 55 EMA and just bounced to the upside at the time of writing. Below this there is also a trendline that could act as support of 8K is broken.
ETH/USD sucked back within a bearish flag
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 2.30% in the session on Wednesday. ETH/USD bears are running at two consecutive sessions in the red, as the bulls give up momentum.
XRP/USD rejects the 55EMA and heads back towards 0.20
XRP/USD has moved lower today as the other major cryptos consolidated following recent gains. The price has moved lower off the 55 daily EMA in a classic technical move.
XMR/USD is pushing to break the previous wave high
Monero is trading well despite general crypto sentiment faltering. The price is now testing the previous highs on the hourly chart.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.