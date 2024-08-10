- Bitcoin's MVRV moving below its 365-day moving average indicates potential for further decline or start of a bear market.
- BTC short-term holders took in 97% of losses realized during Monday's market crash.
- Stablecoin exchange netflow has risen close to $2 billion in past four days, meaning investors may be buying the dip heavily.
- The Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in September following increasing unemployment and Fed Boston President's interview.
Bitcoin could be set for an interesting week ahead as it struggles to recover from its largest drawdown in the current cycle. This drawdown was sparked by a series of events, including fears of recession, geopolitical tension in the Middle East, and the Japanese yen carry trade.
The metrics below reveal key insights investors need to watch out for as a new week approaches.
Bitcoin metrics that could prove crucial going into next week
Bitcoin's Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio fell below its 365-day moving average after the market downturn, according to CryptoQuant's data. In previous times, such a move triggered further market declines — the COVID market crash in March, the correction in May 2021, and the beginning of a bear season in November 2021. Hence, investors must be cautious even though the market appears to be seeing a price bounce.
Bitcoin MVRV
Bitcoin saw a drawdown of 32% — its largest in the current cycle — as investors realized losses of $1.38 billion — its 13th largest event in history — following the market crash, according to Glassnode analysts. The short-term holders (STH) cohort was the most affected, bearing 97% of the loss. The STH Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) also declined to a three-year low, indicating new investors realized a 10% loss on average — only 70 trading days in Bitcoin's history have seen a lower value.
BTC: LTH vs STH Percent Realized Loss
Bitcoin and Ethereum's open interest (OI) declined by $6 billion individually, and their funding rates turned negative, indicating that long traders closed positions heavily while shorts dominated the market. If OI increases and funding rates turn positive for an extended period, it could indicate the potential for a major price reversal.
Exchanges' stablecoin supply on Ethereum has seen close to $2 billion in net inflows since the market crashed on April 5, according to CryptoQuant's data. During the same time, over $1.3 billion was moved from Tether Treasury to exchanges and other addresses as per Lookonchain's data. This suggests investors and institutions are buying the dip heavily, expecting prices to rebound.
Stablecoin Exchange Netflow
The US lower-than-expected non-farm payroll data last Friday showed that the unemployment rate rose by 4.3%, sparking fears of recession. This is evidenced in reports that computer firm Dell and networking firm Cisco plan to lay off 12,500 and 4,000 employees, respectively. As a result, analysts expect the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in September.
A lower interest rate environment could raise the prices of risk assets like stocks and crypto. Hence, most crypto community members expect Bitcoin to perform strongly in the coming months if the Fed cuts rates.
The Bank of England, the People's Bank of China, and the European Central Bank have all cut rates in the past few months, and the Fed is expected to follow suit.
The Federal Reserve isn't leading the charge on interest rate cuts this time.— ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) August 9, 2024
The European Central Bank, People's Bank of China, and Bank of England have already made their moves.
This shift marks a significant macro trend that will impact global liquidity. pic.twitter.com/unxaXDJfKO
In an interview with Providence Journal, Fed Boston President Susan Collins said that the Federal Reserve could begin easing rates if inflation continues to slow down. "If the data continue the way that I expect, I do believe that it will be appropriate soon to begin adjusting policy and easing how restrictive the policy is," said Collins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Kamala Harris could be turning pro-crypto following White House meeting with crypto leaders
Representatives of the crypto industry met with White House officials virtually on Thursday to discuss the future of crypto policies as Democrats seek to win the crypto industry's support for the Kamala Harris campaign.
Ethereum bulls defend key support level as technical indicators indicate bullish reversal
Ethereum (ETH) is up nearly 10% on Thursday as buyers accumulate the selling pressure from capitulated whales and Jump Crypto. Meanwhile, ETH technical indicators suggest that ETH has seen a bottom and is staging a bullish reversal.
Ripple could cross the line and violate securities law says judge, slaps firm with $125 million fine
Ripple (XRP) led gains among top 10 cryptocurrencies on Thursday after a historic court ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. Judge Analisa Torres considered the likelihood of the payment remittance firm violating federal securities law in the future and hit Ripple with a $125 million penalty.
PolitiFi tokens based on presidential candidates rally as “fake” Trump token declines over 90%
Political meme coins based on presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris rallied on Thursday as Polymarket data shows heavy competition among supporters. Meanwhile, a recently launched token, RTR, themed after Donald Trump, drew the attention of crypto community members after declining over 90%.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday after a 7.2% decline and a dip below the $50,000 level earlier in the week, following a test of its daily support level at around $49,900 on Monday. Arkham Intelligence data reveals that major investors such as BlackRock, MicroStrategy, Grayscale, and Fidelity retained their Bitcoin holdings during the sell-off. Additionally, on-chain data indicates that permanent holder addresses continue accumulating BTC despite recent market fluctuations.