- Justin Sun is linked to the dormant whale wallet that deposited on Monday $21 million in AAVE, MKR, COMP and LQTY on Binance.
- On-chain tracker Spotonchain notes that Sun could take nearly $7 million in profits if he opted to sell the tokens.
- MKR and AAVE prices lost 2% and 1.5% on the day, respectively.
A whale wallet traced back to Tron founder Justin Sun deposited $21 million in four cryptocurrencies to Binance on Monday, according to data from on-chain intelligence tracker Spotonchain.
Maker (MKR) and Aave (AAVE) are the main assets deposited by the Tron founder, who could get a profit of nearly $7 million if he opts to sell its holdings. These two tokens have observed an increase in their supply on exchanges, on-chain data shows, a sign of increasing selling pressure as prices of both coins struggle to recover from recent losses.
Whale deposits $21 million in AAVE, MKR, COMP and LQTY
Spotonchain identified deposits totaling $21 million in crypto tokens of AAVE, MKR, Compound (COMP), and Liquity (LQTY) to Binance, one of the largest centralized exchanges. The on-chain tracker also identified nearly $7 million in unrealized gains on Sun’s MKR and AAVE deposits.
Sun’s wallet deposited 3,800 MKR and 93,979 AAVE tokens to Binance, Spotonchain data shows. Such large deposits can be a sign that the whale, in this case Justin Sun, is about the sell his holdings in the short term.
Justin Sun’s $21 million crypto token deposit to Binance
MKR and AAVE on-chain metrics support bearish thesis
Santiment data shows that MKR and AAVE’s supply on exchanges has climbed in the last ten days. MKR supply on exchanges increased by 6.9%, to 118.14K tokens from 111.24K, while AAVE supply increased by 3.5% in the same time frame to 3.18 million from 3.07 million.
Supply on exchanges is a metric used to determine selling pressure on an asset. An increase in exchange flow balance and a token’s supply on exchanges tends to provide a bearish sign for the token’s price outlook. MKR and AAVE are therefore likely to suffer a further price correction if supply keeps rising.
MKR and AAVE supply on exchanges climbs between June 1 and 10
Another key on-chain metric, the Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) map provided by IntoTheBlock, shows that more than 50% of MKR holders and 46% of AAVE holders are sitting on unrealized gains, meaning that they would take profits if they opted to sell their holdings.
If these investors choose to realize gains, it could contribute to downward pressure on MKR and AAVE prices. This supports the bearish thesis for the two assets.
Global In/Out of the Money MKR and AAVE
At the time of writing, MKR falls 2% on Monday to around $2,445, while AAVE price is down nearly 1% to $92.70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price consolidation likely to trigger bearish breakout
Cardano price is consolidating inside a descending triangle setup. A breakout from this pattern could trigger a 17% crash to $0.351. A decisive daily candlestick close above $0.492 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Binance Coin price to give bullish breakout another go
Binance Coin price is likely to provide sidelined buyers another opportunity to accumulate. Investors need to be careful in buying BNB dips due to the uncertain market outlook. A breakdown of the $596.5 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
1inch price edges closer to 15% crash as 1INCH bears shatter key support level
1inch price shows signs of exhaustion in line with the bearish market outlook. Investors can expect a 15% crash as the $0.0.451 support level is breached. A flip of the $0.501 support level will invalidate the bearish thesis for 1INCH.
Bitcoin’s 2% crash wipes $4.21 billion in OI and handicaps altcoins, what’s next?
Bitcoin price triggered a quick 2.05% downtick on Friday. Despite being a small downturn, altcoins took a massive hit and are down by double digits. BTC’s uncertainty has created a dilemma on whether they should buy the dip or sell.
Bitcoin: Is BTC ready for a new all-time high?
Bitcoin whales have increased buying activity to the highest level in two months. Investors show no signs of FOMO despite BTC’s recent tussle with the $70,000 mark. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a notable uptick in activity, reflecting growing market interest.