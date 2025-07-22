- Jupiter allocates $150 million in USDC to JLP loans, boosting DeFi lending.
- The total value locked on Jupiter hits a record high of $2.97 billion.
- The technical outlook suggests an extended rally as Jupiter gains bullish momentum.
Jupiter (JUP) edges higher by over 7% at press time on Tuesday, extending the uptrend for the fourth consecutive day. The momentum grows as Jupiter announces a $150 million USDC allocation to its Jupiter Liquidity Provider (JLP) loans, aiming to boost its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending.
Furthermore, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on Jupiter hits a record high as it inches closer to the $3 billion mark. Amid such conditions, the technical outlook indicates an increase in bullish momentum, suggesting further gains.
Jupiter’s $150 million plan to boost DeFi lending
Jupiter announced a 150 million USDC allocation to JLP loans, providing additional liquidity to its DeFi lending service against yield-bearing JLP tokens. The protocol also states that in the event of liquidation, the JLP tokens are burned to redeem locked assets, rather than forcing market selling.
DeFiLlama data shows the TVL on Jupiter has hit a record high of $2.97 billion, up from $2.81 billion on Monday. Typically, TVL refers to the US Dollar value of the total crypto assets locked on a protocol, suggesting increased adoption if TVL rises.
JUP TVL chart. Source: DeFiLlama
JUP Open Interest crosses $200 million
Coinglass’ data shows a 36% rise in JUP Open Interest (OI) over the last 24 hours, reaching $202.45 million. A spike in OI refers to rising capital inflows, a sign of increased confidence among traders.
The OI-weighted funding rate, at 0.0110%, is up from 0.0055% on Monday, indicating a bullish trend in capital inflows. Bulls pay the positive funding rates to balance swap and spot prices, which are misaligned due to increased buying pressure, and vice versa.
Jupiter derivatives data. Source: Coinglass
Jupiter builds bullish momentum, targeting $0.74
Jupiter’s recovery run surpasses the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.5836 and the $0.6339 resistance level, last tested on Monday. With its fourth consecutive bullish candle, JUP has recorded an over 40% rise so far in July.
A decisive daily close above $0.6339 could extend the bullish run to $0.7459, marked by the low of December 20.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and its signal line avoid a crossover with resurgence of green histograms from the zero line, suggesting an increase in bullish momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 85 on the daily chart, indicating overbought conditions as buying pressure grows.
JUP/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, if Jupiter fails to hold a daily close above $0.6339, a bearish reversal could retest the 200-day EMA at $0.5836, followed by the 100-day EMA at $0.5031.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dog-based meme coins DOGE and SHIB signal more upside as Open Interest climbs
Dog-themed meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are stabilizing around key levels after a double-digit rally in the previous week. Derivatives data for both meme coins suggest further gains as Open Interest (OI) is increasing, signaling growing investor confidence.
Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU leads the market gains amid San Diego Comic Con return, KAS and RAY follow
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) edges higher by nearly 2% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 20% gains from Monday. The meme coin’s sudden rise, outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, could be connected to its return to San Diego Comic-Con 2025.
Ethereum, XRP and Solana lead crypto market rally: Is altcoin season here?
The cryptocurrency market is showing early signs of an altcoin season, following a sustained uptrend in top altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL), over the past week, while Bitcoin (BTC) remained range-bound.
Ethena sees gains as StablecoinX Inc plans to launch ENA treasury
Ethena (ENA) rallied 3% on Monday after TLGY Acquisition Corp. announced a merger with StablecoinX Assets to form StablecoinX Inc., which will see the new company launching a $360 million ENA treasury.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.