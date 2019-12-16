- An odd coin jumps into top-20 and leaves NEO, Huobi Token and Chainlink behind.
- Mindol and some characteristics of a "pump-and-dump" scheme.
Mindol's success story
MINDOL (MIN) is an ethereum-based token with the current market value of $738 million. With an average daily trading volume of just $5 million, the coin has gained over 2000% and catapulted to top-20 in less than two months. It is listed on several minor cryptocurrency exchanges with the most actively traded pair MIN/BTC at Coinall (according to CoinMarketCap stats).
MIN/USD is currently changing hands at $3.83, off the all-time high reached at $4.5 on December 11. In recent 24 hours, MINDOL gained nearly 30% of its value, while in two months the price increase amounted to 2000%.
What is MINDOL
If you are a fan of amine movies, you'll find MINDOL's website adorable as it is full of kawaii anime-style characters. The project aims to revitalize the Japanese subculture and promote the idea of "Cool Japan" on a global scale within the framework of the national strategy to reconstruct the economy. MINDOL token allows the holders to participate in content creation by voting, donations and supporting their favorite projects.
According to the project's White Paper:
MINDOL Project will be creating new content in the fields of "Cool Japant" - subculture and pop cultures such as animation, movies, games, cartoons, and music. In addition, we will manage and operate the project safely and securely, using blockchain technology.
The team carried out a token sale in 2018 and held several music and anime festival events in 2019.
On November 18, Bibox announced MINDOl listing. The news supported the upside momentum that has started at the beginning of November. While the true reasons for the coin's spectacular growth remain unknown, such sharp movements of illiquid assets are often caused by so-called pump-and-dump schemes. It means that traders should be cautious with this coin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
