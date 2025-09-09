- Jan Van Eck appeals for Agora in the competitive fight for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin issuance.
- Hyperliquid validators will vote on the issuer of the USDH stablecoin on Sunday.
- The race includes names such as Paxos, Frax, Agora, and Sky.
Hyperliquid (HYPE), a decentralized exchange (DEX), has started a race for its USDH stablecoin issuance among teams from Paxos, Frax, Agora, and Sky.
Jan Van Eck, CEO of global investment management firm Van Eck, is pushing for Agora by praising the Hyperliquid platform and paving the way for potential contributions in the future.
Hyperliquid Foundation announces USDH stablecoin
Hyperliquid is generating high trading volumes underpinned by its speed and transparency. However, the cryptocurrencies available on this DEX are paired with Circle’s USDC for trading, making it the largest stablecoin on the network.
To provide an alternative with reduced user friction, lower taker fees, decreased maker rebates, and increased liquidity, Hyperliquid Foundation has announced the USDH stablecoin, previously reported by FXStreet.
Various teams are pursuing a "Hyperliquid-first," "Hyperliquid-aligned," and USD-compliant stablecoin. The proposal deadline is on Wednesday at 10:00 GMT, and the validators selected before Thursday will vote on the issuers on Sunday.
Van Eck attempts to woo the Hyperliquid community
Jan Van Eck appealed to the Hyperliquid community in an X post on Tuesday, praising the platform, technology, decentralized governance model, and rollout method as an attempt to secure the issuance of the USDH stablecoin with the Agora proposal. Van Eck positions itself as a "trusted, compliant solution" by highlighting the free research provided to the community.
Apart from the pros and cons of the deal, the CEO also shared that he’s in contact with HyperEVM builders and will continue to look for future opportunities.
Ending the post on a strong note, Jan Van Eck said:
"We don’t like being gang-tackled. And you wouldn’t want us as a partner if we were pushed around easily."
Agora has proposed that the issuance of USDH will follow US regulations, with an initial $10 million liquidity. 100% of net revenue from the USDH reserve, which is the revenue left after the custodian fees (estimated at three basis points), will go towards HYPE buyback and community funds.
Additionally, coalitions with Rain for global cards and LayerZero for cross-chain interoperability will help USDH expand its reach.
However, the community is yet to warm up to Van Eck as a member, named "Hy_Purr_liquid," highlighted the tag of layer3 applied to Hyperliquid in VanEck's crypto market report of December.
To clarify on this comment, Nick Van Eck, CEO of Agora, added "And yes, Hyperliquid is obviously an L1" to the proposal.
Amid the proposal, Nate Geraci, Co-founder of the ETF Institute, anticipates a potential HYPE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) from VanEck.
More players to the race
Paxos, Frax, and Sky (formerly MakerDAO) are other notable players making waves in the race to issue the USDH stablecoin. Paxos has offered that 95% of USDH reserve earnings will be used to buy back HYPE and a zero-fee USDC migration.
Frax has pledged that 100% of the Treasury yield will flow directly to users, making it a "community-first" model.
On the other hand, Sky (formerly known as MakerDAO) has proposed a 4.85% annual yield for USDH holders, which is greater than the US Treasury bills. Additionally, Sky will provide instant liquidity for USDC redemption of $2.2 billion through Sky’s Peg Stability Module.
For buybacks, Sky has proposed $250 million annually alongside a $25 million to bootstrap DeFi innovation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How China’s increasing crypto curiosity could move the market
China may be on the brink of warming up to cryptocurrency and stablecoins, Hong Kong has made more progress than the mainland. US President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, spoke at Bitcoin Asia, a Bitcoin conference held in Hong Kong.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC’s new wallet with MWEB integration set to make privacy a default feature
Litecoin (LTC) is trading slightly down at around $111.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after breaking above the falling wedge pattern, which favors a bullish outlook.
MYX Finance beats the market as Worldcoin, Virtuals Protocol record double-digit rise
MYX Finance (MYX), Worldcoin (WLD), and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUALS) outperform the broader market with significant gains over the last 24 hours. MYX outperforms the broader market as it wins the BNB Chain Annual Awards, while Eightco underpins WLD’s ballistic recovery with a $250 million treasury.
Crypto software wallets at risk following supply chain attack
Charles Guillemet, Chief Technology Officer at Ledger, warned on Monday of a large-scale supply chain attack targeting crypto software wallets after the Node Package Manager (NPM) account of open-source developer qix was compromised.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.