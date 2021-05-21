After the drop of the whole market, all of the top 10 coins have bounced off their support level. As a result, all of them have come back to the green zone.

Chart

 Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has touched the support at $30,000, followed by a bounce off by 13%.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above $40,000. However, the rise is not supported by a high buying trading volume. From the technical point of view, growth may continue to the next resistance at $45,700.

In terms of the long-term scenario, it is too early to think about a return to $50,000 or setting new peaks as bearish influence remains high. In this case, the more likely price action is consolidation in the range between $38,000 and $42,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,852 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) as it has grown by 15% since yesterday.

ADAUSD

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) has almost recovered after yesterday's drop. As is the case with Bitcoin (BTC), the buying trading volume is not high, which means that one more decline may happen. In this regard, the drop may lead to the retest of the support at the $1.43 mark. Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming days.

Cardano is trading at $1.86 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than Cardano (ADA), with growth of 9%.

BNBUSD

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) still has growth potential on the daily chart. The trading volume is increasing, which means that there are chances to get to the resistance level of $509 within a few days.

BNB is trading at $400 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained the least today as the price has gone up by only 2%.

DOGE

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is trading similarly to Binance Coin (BNB). On the daily time frame, the ongoing rise may continue until the coin touches the mirror level at $0.45, where bears may again seize the initiative.

DOGE is trading at $0.41 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Biden administration proposes crypto transfers over $10,000 to be reported to IRS

Biden administration proposes crypto transfers over $10,000 to be reported to IRS

The Biden administration is calling for banks and crypto exchanges to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. In a bid to reduce the tax gap, the Treasury is requesting the reporting of digital asset transfers of over $10,000.

More Cryptocurrencies news

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure

Litecoin price has seen a sharp recovery after Wednesday’s massive sell-off. However, this uptrend will face significant overhead barriers that could prevent it from climbing higher. A decisive close above $247.04 will ...

More Litecoin news

Cardano price positions ADA to be a leader in the next crypto rally

Cardano price positions ADA to be a leader in the next crypto rally

Cardano price recovered the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200-day SMA. It is a notable demonstration of ...

More Cardano news

Uniswap price direction uncertain, UNI needs time to consolidate

Uniswap price direction uncertain, UNI needs time to consolidate

Uniswap price fell 53% yesterday at the intra-day low before rebounding 40% to close well above the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The magnitude of the bounce coupled ...

More Uniswap news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location