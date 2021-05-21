After the drop of the whole market, all of the top 10 coins have bounced off their support level. As a result, all of them have come back to the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has touched the support at $30,000, followed by a bounce off by 13%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above $40,000. However, the rise is not supported by a high buying trading volume. From the technical point of view, growth may continue to the next resistance at $45,700.
In terms of the long-term scenario, it is too early to think about a return to $50,000 or setting new peaks as bearish influence remains high. In this case, the more likely price action is consolidation in the range between $38,000 and $42,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $41,852 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) as it has grown by 15% since yesterday.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) has almost recovered after yesterday's drop. As is the case with Bitcoin (BTC), the buying trading volume is not high, which means that one more decline may happen. In this regard, the drop may lead to the retest of the support at the $1.43 mark. Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming days.
Cardano is trading at $1.86 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than Cardano (ADA), with growth of 9%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) still has growth potential on the daily chart. The trading volume is increasing, which means that there are chances to get to the resistance level of $509 within a few days.
BNB is trading at $400 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has gained the least today as the price has gone up by only 2%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is trading similarly to Binance Coin (BNB). On the daily time frame, the ongoing rise may continue until the coin touches the mirror level at $0.45, where bears may again seize the initiative.
DOGE is trading at $0.41 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Biden administration proposes crypto transfers over $10,000 to be reported to IRS
The Biden administration is calling for banks and crypto exchanges to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. In a bid to reduce the tax gap, the Treasury is requesting the reporting of digital asset transfers of over $10,000.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure
Litecoin price has seen a sharp recovery after Wednesday’s massive sell-off. However, this uptrend will face significant overhead barriers that could prevent it from climbing higher. A decisive close above $247.04 will ...
Cardano price positions ADA to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200-day SMA. It is a notable demonstration of ...
Uniswap price direction uncertain, UNI needs time to consolidate
Uniswap price fell 53% yesterday at the intra-day low before rebounding 40% to close well above the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The magnitude of the bounce coupled ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.