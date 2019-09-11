Dr. Mark Van Rijmenam Takes On Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, And Blockchain

In today's episode, Kiana talks to Dr. Mark Van Rijmenam, who is a speaker on Artificial Intelligence (AI), analytics, and blockchain. He is also the founder of Datafloq, a data and blockchain strategist. Dr. Mark is the author of the best selling book Think Bigger: Developing A Successful Big Data Strategy For Your Business. Kiana asks him different topics circling on the connection of blockchain, crypto, and big data. Dr. Mark also answers inquiries regarding Cloudera, Bitcoin being a scam, and the possible reign of Artificial Intelligence.

Is Bitcoin A Scam?b

Kiana states that there are still people who don’t believe in Bitcoin because they think it’s a scam. Dr. Mark believes that the reason for the refusal to accept in the crypto tech is because of previous scams. He further explains that BlockChain and cryptocurrency is not a scam; it all depends on how you use the vast technology. Understanding cryptocurrency requires more than just a month or two of studying because of the complexity and uniqueness.

