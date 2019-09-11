Dr. Mark Van Rijmenam Takes On Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, And Blockchain
In today's episode, Kiana talks to Dr. Mark Van Rijmenam, who is a speaker on Artificial Intelligence (AI), analytics, and blockchain. He is also the founder of Datafloq, a data and blockchain strategist. Dr. Mark is the author of the best selling book Think Bigger: Developing A Successful Big Data Strategy For Your Business. Kiana asks him different topics circling on the connection of blockchain, crypto, and big data. Dr. Mark also answers inquiries regarding Cloudera, Bitcoin being a scam, and the possible reign of Artificial Intelligence.
Is Bitcoin A Scam?b
Kiana states that there are still people who don’t believe in Bitcoin because they think it’s a scam. Dr. Mark believes that the reason for the refusal to accept in the crypto tech is because of previous scams. He further explains that BlockChain and cryptocurrency is not a scam; it all depends on how you use the vast technology. Understanding cryptocurrency requires more than just a month or two of studying because of the complexity and uniqueness.
For more from Invest Diva, click here
HIGH RISK Investment Trading forex (also known as foreign exchange or currencies) on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, risk appetite, and the amount of your expendable income. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should ONLY invest money that you can afford to lose! You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex Diva Trading Opinions Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and education, and does not constitute advice. Forex Diva will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Daily confluence detector shows strongest resistance level at $10,450
BTC/USD managed to have a bearish start to Wednesday following three straight bearish days. Over the last three days, the price of BTC/USD went down from $10,495 to $10,100.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD stops within a whisker of 50% Fibo support
The sellers on the cryptocurrency market are still holding the buyers at hostage. In fact, is this situation continues a while longer, investors will start getting jitters. It is good to consider ETH has plunged from highs above $360 to test lows around $155.
EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD charts a bearish day after three straight bullish days
EOS/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has gone down from $3.88 to $3.75 this Tuesday. While the price is trending above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) but has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.