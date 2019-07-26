IOTA to collaborate with STMicroelectronics, market reacts positively before bears step back in

- The collaboration will deliver IoT integration capabilities to the ST user community.
- Customers will be able to easily create and prototype new IoT solutions for single or multiple devices.
The IOTA Foundation announced that they are collaborating with global semiconductor leaders STMicroelectronics. This partnership will lead to the integration of IOTA’s Tangle into ST’s STM32Cube expansion software for the industry-leading STM32 32-bit MCU ecosystem, the X-CUBE-IOTA1. The main aim of the collaboration is to deliver the Internet of Things (IOT) integration capabilities to the ST user community. It will allow customers to easily create and prototype new IoT solutions for single or multiple devices.
Alessandro Cremonesi, STMicroelectronics VP System Research and Application, said:
“By enabling IOTA functionalities via the X-CUBE-IOTA1 expansion software for STM32Cube software technology, developers can now easily include IOTA features and capabilities in their IoT devices and create valuable applications using the STM32 Open Development Environment, which combines the STM32 32-bit microcontroller family with other state-of-the-art ST components.”
Holger Köther, Director of Partner Management, IOTA Foundation, said:
“With specialized hardware playing such an integral role in the Internet of Things market adoption, it is exciting to work with such partners as ST to enhance IoT’s role as an innovation facilitator. The IOTA Foundation welcomes the opportunity to work with enterprise leaders like ST to expand our mission of moving beyond blockchain with the world’s first scalable, feeless and fully-decentralized DLT platform, partnered with the world’s leading technology firms.”
IOT/USD daily chart
Following the news of the collaboration, the price of IOT/USD went up from $0.29 to $0.31, where it met resistance. Since then, the daily chart has had two bearish sessions, taking the price down to $0.30. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 20 has crossed over with the SMA 200, which is a heavily bearish sign.
The Elliot wave oscillator has had eight straight bullish sessions, while the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that market momentum has turned from bearish to bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls can overcome $10,000-level again if they gather enough momentum
BTC/USD has had a bullish session following four straight bearish sessions. The price of the asset went up from $9,765 to $9,905 this Thursday, after charting a high of $10,120. If BTC/USD wants to get back into the $10,000-level, then the bulls will need to rally together & fight back.
Dash technical analysis: DASH/USD bulls bounce back after charting morning star pattern
DASH/USD went up from $110 to $114.70 this Thursday. The bulls stepped in and charted the morning star pattern, changing the market sentiment from bearish to bullish. The market is trending below SMA 50, SMA 20 & SMA 200 Curves.
Ethereum price analysis: After a second straight bullish session, ETH/USD will look to reclaim $230 resistance level.
ETH/USD has had a bullish Tuesday as the price went up from $216.75 to $220.30, charting a high of $226. The hourly price chart shows that the price spiked from $216.60 to $223 in the first hour of Tuesday, trended horizontally.
IOTA partners with European tech giant STMicroelectronics
The IOTA Foundation has announced a new collaboration, seeing them partner with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. In terms of the partnership ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.