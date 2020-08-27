- IOTA has been under selling pressure since the start of the week.
- The short-term picture implies that the price is may be ready for a correction.
- The longer-term picture is still bearish as long as the price is below $0.4000.
IOTA, the 23d digital asset with the current market capitalization of $923 million, has lost over 4% since the start of Thursday and since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.3390, down from the intraday high of $0.3589. IOTA has been moving sharply down since August 24, after a failed attempt to settle above $0.4000.
IOT/USD: The technical picture
On the intraday charts, IOT/USD has come close to oversold territory. As the RSI has started to reverse to the upside, the price may follow the lead and regain some ground with the local resistance created by the intraday high and 1-hour SMA50 currently at $0.3570. Once this area is cleared, the upside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $0.3730 (1-hour SMA100) and $0.3750 that served as a lower boundary of the previous short-term consolidation channel.
IOT/USD 1-hour chart
From the long-term point of view, the picture is less optimistic as the price has printed three bearish candles and there are no signs of reversal as of yet. The daily RSI also points downwards, which means the short-term recovery may end in a new bearish wave with the next focus on $0.3160 (daily SMA50).
IOT/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour
Bitcoin price is currently around $11,360 after a failed attempt by the bulls to climb above $11,600 following some positive comments from Jerome Powell.
ETH/USD the bull among the bears, up 3% on the day
The entire cryptocurrency market is in the red except for a handful of altcoins such as Ethereum Classic that have been strong enough to record on the day. ETC is up on the day to trade at $6.70.
Ripple's partner extends presence in Latin America
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2738. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a range with bearish bias after a failed attempt to recover above $0.2800 during early Asian hours.
ADA/USD retains bullish potential, finds support at $0.1050
Cardano (ADA) is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.73 billion of $2.9 billion according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.