- The intraday charts imply that IOTA/USD will stay in the range.
- The local support si created by $0.2220.
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $13 million. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the start of Thursday, moving in sync with the market. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.2253, while the recovery is capped by $0.2300.
IOT/USD: Technical picture
IOT/USD touched the intraday low at $0.2248 and managed to regain some ground. However, all the recovery attemts are blocked by psychologuical $0.2300, reinforced by Wednesday's high and the middle line of the daily Bolllinger Band. A sustainable ove higher will improve the technical picture and attract new buyers to the market. The next resistance is created by $0.2500 and $2550 (the upper line of the daily BB).
On the downside, the critical support is created by a combination of the daily SMA50 and the lower line of the daily BB at $0.2080. This support is likely to slow down the sell-off and serve as a jumping-off ground for a new bullish wave.
IOT/USD daily chart
The intraday channel is limited by 1-hour SMA200 and the upper liune of 1-hour BB at $0.2275 on the upside. The lower boundary of the range is created by 1-hour SMA50 at $0.2220.
IOT/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
