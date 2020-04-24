Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
IOTA Price Analysis: IOT/USD bulls push the price close to the $0.17 psychological level

  • IOT/USD bounced off the support at SMA 20.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after 11 red sessions.

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD went up from $0.1599 to $0.1674 this Friday as the bulls retained control for the fourth consecutive day. The price jumped above the triangle formation and will now look to overcome resistance at the $0.1734 line and the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after 11 red sessions. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw indicates decreasing price volatility

IOT/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.166
Today Daily Change 0.00700
Today Daily Change % 4.40
Today daily open 0.159
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.15844
Daily SMA50 0.15492
Daily SMA100 0.21309
Daily SMA200 0.21853
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1645
Previous Daily Low 0.15288
Previous Weekly High 0.16741
Previous Weekly Low 0.14258
Previous Monthly High 0.23794
Previous Monthly Low 0.07551
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.16006
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.15732
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.15309
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.14717
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.14147
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.16471
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.17041
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.17633

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

