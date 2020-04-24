IOTA Price Analysis: IOT/USD bulls push the price close to the $0.17 psychological level

- IOT/USD bounced off the support at SMA 20.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after 11 red sessions.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD went up from $0.1599 to $0.1674 this Friday as the bulls retained control for the fourth consecutive day. The price jumped above the triangle formation and will now look to overcome resistance at the $0.1734 line and the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after 11 red sessions. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw indicates decreasing price volatility.
Key levels IOT/USD
IOT/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.166
|Today Daily Change
|0.00700
|Today Daily Change %
|4.40
|Today daily open
|0.159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.15844
|Daily SMA50
|0.15492
|Daily SMA100
|0.21309
|Daily SMA200
|0.21853
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.15288
|Previous Weekly High
|0.16741
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.14258
|Previous Monthly High
|0.23794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.07551
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.16006
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.15732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.15309
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.14717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.14147
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.16471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.17041
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.17633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
