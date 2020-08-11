IOTA Market Update: Team releases the IOTA 2.0 progress updates, IOT/USD strings together six straight bullish days

- IOTA has released updates regarding the IOTA 2.0 launch progress.
- The team has successfully released version 0.2.2 of the Pollen testnet
- The firm has completed drafting the mana and autopeering specifications for IOTA 2.0.
The IOTA (MIOTA) team has recently released important updates regarding the progress made towards the launch of IOTA 2.0. According to a blog post, the team has successfully released version 0.2.2 of the Pollen testnet. The latest release comes with multiple improvements such as message request management, a new beacon plugin, and a refactored worker pool.
The IOTA team noted that the process of validating messages and transactions had been prominently improved. They have also created a new API middleware, which lets users issue transactions in a JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) format. IOTA has also introduced a new GUI wallet and a more robust Grafana local dashboard to make Pollen more user friendly. Additionally, the team has improved the message drop policy. This protects the network against malicious nodes.
IOTA stated that it has completed drafting the mana and autopeering specifications for IOTA 2.0. What’s more, the team has reviewed the Chrysalis and RFC protocol and is now concentrating on completing and reviewing the specs in the next research phase.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD bulls stayed in control for six straight days. The price has gone up from $0.3779 to $0.3867 in the early hours of Tuesday.
Healthy support levels lie at $0.313, $0.305 (SMA 20), $0.2792 and $0.2654 (SMA 50). The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.
IOT/USD is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator is trending around 86.27 in the overbought zone. Both these indicators show that the price is presently overvalued and may face bearish correction soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD has strong resistance at $12,160
BTC/USD bears started this Tuesday strong, having taken the price down from $11,899 to $11,869.50. BTC/USD has one substantial resistance level upfront at $12,160, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve ...
XRP/USD seeking support above $0.30 following trendline resistance breakdown
Ripple’s fight for gains above $0.30 continues in the second week of August. The price action last week saw XRP/USD rise to highs above $0.32 before hitting a snag at $0.3264. This barrier woke up ...
ETC/USD lock-step trading delays breakout beyond $7.20
Ethereum Classic hit a new monthly high on August 2 at $8.304. The impressive price action from mid-July saw various technical barriers easily pushed into the rearview. However, action towards $8.5 ...
Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls keep flying higher, price consolidates above $4.30
XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control for four straight days. The price has gone up from $4.256 to $4.33 in the early hours of Tuesday, as consolidation continues above $4.30. William’s %R is trending ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.