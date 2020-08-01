Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
IOTA Market Update: Pollen v0.2.2 records over 10,000 TPS, IOT/USD falls below $0.30

  • IOTA Pollen minor version 0.2.2 has come with several improvements.
  • IOTA noted that the new Pollen version achieved over 10,000 transactions per second.
  • Pollen v0.2.1 handled only up to 1,500 TPS.

As per a recent tweet by IOTA, the new Pollen minor version 0.2.2 comes with several improvements. After a synchronization process test, the firm found that the new Pollen version achieved over 10,000 transactions per second (TPS).

According to an earlier BTCManager report, the Pollen v0.2.1 handled up to 1,500 TPS, which was a significant improvement compared to the previous mainnet. According to a blog post published recently, the latest upgrade has improvements in different areas. Message and transaction validation saw an update that includes signature validation before issuance. The maximum transaction input has also been changed in the new upgrade.

In addition to Pollen, IOTA’s Chrysalis also witnessed a peak performance in TPS. According to Dominik Schiener, IOTA co-founder, Chrysalis crossed the 1,000 TPS milestone. Schiener also noted that transactions within the network took 10 seconds to be verified.

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD bears have stayed in control for the second straight day, having already taken the price down from $0.301 to $0.2971 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum. The RSI, which was hovering at the edge of the overbought zone, has dipped down.

IOT/USD has one strong resistance level at $0.305. On the downside, we have four healthy support levels at $0.279, $0.2665 (SMA 20), $0.255 and $0.244 (SMA 50).

Key levels

IOT/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.29666
Today Daily Change -0.00357
Today Daily Change % -1.19
Today daily open 0.30023
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.26409
Daily SMA50 0.24258
Daily SMA100 0.22213
Daily SMA200 0.21787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.30284
Previous Daily Low 0.29401
Previous Weekly High 0.30525
Previous Weekly Low 0.2547
Previous Monthly High 0.30525
Previous Monthly Low 0.22143
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.29738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.29947
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.29521
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2902
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.28638
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.30404
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.30786
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.31287

 


 

BTC/USD sets a new 2020-high at $11,450

ETH/USD on its way to $400 facing only one major resistance level at $366

XRP/USD whales are significantly increasing after cracking $0.25

Happy birthday Ethereum, to the moon you go

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000

