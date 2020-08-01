IOTA Market Update: Pollen v0.2.2 records over 10,000 TPS, IOT/USD falls below $0.30

IOTA Pollen minor version 0.2.2 has come with several improvements.

IOTA noted that the new Pollen version achieved over 10,000 transactions per second.

Pollen v0.2.1 handled only up to 1,500 TPS.

According to an earlier BTCManager report, the Pollen v0.2.1 handled up to 1,500 TPS, which was a significant improvement compared to the previous mainnet. According to a blog post published recently, the latest upgrade has improvements in different areas. Message and transaction validation saw an update that includes signature validation before issuance. The maximum transaction input has also been changed in the new upgrade.

In addition to Pollen, IOTA’s Chrysalis also witnessed a peak performance in TPS. According to Dominik Schiener, IOTA co-founder, Chrysalis crossed the 1,000 TPS milestone. Schiener also noted that transactions within the network took 10 seconds to be verified.

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD bears have stayed in control for the second straight day, having already taken the price down from $0.301 to $0.2971 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum. The RSI, which was hovering at the edge of the overbought zone, has dipped down.

IOT/USD has one strong resistance level at $0.305. On the downside, we have four healthy support levels at $0.279, $0.2665 (SMA 20), $0.255 and $0.244 (SMA 50).

Key levels

IOT/USD Overview Today last price 0.29666 Today Daily Change -0.00357 Today Daily Change % -1.19 Today daily open 0.30023 Trends Daily SMA20 0.26409 Daily SMA50 0.24258 Daily SMA100 0.22213 Daily SMA200 0.21787 Levels Previous Daily High 0.30284 Previous Daily Low 0.29401 Previous Weekly High 0.30525 Previous Weekly Low 0.2547 Previous Monthly High 0.30525 Previous Monthly Low 0.22143 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.29738 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.29947 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.29521 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2902 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.28638 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.30404 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.30786 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.31287



