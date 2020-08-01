IOTA Market Update: Pollen v0.2.2 records over 10,000 TPS, IOT/USD falls below $0.30

- IOTA Pollen minor version 0.2.2 has come with several improvements.
- IOTA noted that the new Pollen version achieved over 10,000 transactions per second.
- Pollen v0.2.1 handled only up to 1,500 TPS.
As per a recent tweet by IOTA, the new Pollen minor version 0.2.2 comes with several improvements. After a synchronization process test, the firm found that the new Pollen version achieved over 10,000 transactions per second (TPS).
The new #Pollen v0.2.2 has major improvements in the solidification process. With just these improvements in the synchronization process, we registered TPS of over 10k, more than 6X faster than Pollen v0.2.1. Stay tuned for future updates! https://t.co/eEb5YY7rdg#IOTA pic.twitter.com/hDwwcM9dmE— IOTA (@iotatoken) July 28, 2020
According to an earlier BTCManager report, the Pollen v0.2.1 handled up to 1,500 TPS, which was a significant improvement compared to the previous mainnet. According to a blog post published recently, the latest upgrade has improvements in different areas. Message and transaction validation saw an update that includes signature validation before issuance. The maximum transaction input has also been changed in the new upgrade.
In addition to Pollen, IOTA’s Chrysalis also witnessed a peak performance in TPS. According to Dominik Schiener, IOTA co-founder, Chrysalis crossed the 1,000 TPS milestone. Schiener also noted that transactions within the network took 10 seconds to be verified.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD bears have stayed in control for the second straight day, having already taken the price down from $0.301 to $0.2971 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum. The RSI, which was hovering at the edge of the overbought zone, has dipped down.
IOT/USD has one strong resistance level at $0.305. On the downside, we have four healthy support levels at $0.279, $0.2665 (SMA 20), $0.255 and $0.244 (SMA 50).
Key levels
IOT/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.29666
|Today Daily Change
|-0.00357
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.19
|Today daily open
|0.30023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.26409
|Daily SMA50
|0.24258
|Daily SMA100
|0.22213
|Daily SMA200
|0.21787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.30284
|Previous Daily Low
|0.29401
|Previous Weekly High
|0.30525
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.30525
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.22143
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.29738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.29947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.29521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.28638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.30404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.30786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.31287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD sets a new 2020-high at $11,450
Bitcoin has been trading inside a daily uptrend for the past week but has not consolidated just yet. This is not necessarily bad as the breakout above $10,000 was extremely important. The next resistance level is all the way up at $12,000, a psychological level followed by $12,300, a two-year high.
ETH/USD on its way to $400 facing only one major resistance level at $366
Ethereum continues leading the way gaining another 3% and increasing its market dominance by 0.5% in the last two days. Ethereum’s dominance was around 9.7% in June 2020 and peaked at 12% on July 27, a significant raise.
XRP/USD whales are significantly increasing after cracking $0.25
XRP is currently trading at $0.251 in a daily uptrend and will most likely form a bull flag in the short-term. According to statistics from Santiment, the number of XRP whales has increased over the past month. On July 7, around 814 whales held at least 1 million XRP coins up to 10 million.
Happy birthday Ethereum, to the moon you go
Time indeed waits for no one, the old adage goes. As for Ethereum, it has been a great five-year journey. The road has been laced with big wins and a fair share of losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.