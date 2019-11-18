IOTA market update: IOT/USD bulls finally wake up; all eyes set on $0.30

- Bullish action on Monday increases the bulls’ confidence in the recovery towards $0.30.
- The improving technical picture suggests the buyers’ grip will last longer.
IOTA is among the selected few cryptos in the green. The new bullish action targets a breakout above the descending trendline resistance. IOTA is up a subtle 1.3% on the day from the weekend support at $0.2550.
Despite the recovery, the price is still trading below the Simple Moving Averages. On other hand, the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart is above the 100 SMA to show that the current bullish trend has a potential to last longer.
Moreover, the Relative Strength Index gradual slope towards 70 signals an improving technical picture. The same upward momentum is emphasized by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence which is almost crossing into the positive territory.
IOT/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
